Santa’s flight path takes him to Australia, then loops back across Asia and the Middle East, with an expected arrival in the UAE between 9 pm and 12 am, just in time for Christmas morning. Yes, it’s a long route. But this is Santa.

"We use a bit of special Christmas magic to track the flight alongside our usual mix of terrestrial and satellite-based ADS-B coverage. Santa is also helpfully able to extend the reach of his transponder by using the reindeer antlers as an additional antenna," the aviation tracking platform explained.

At 1,753 years old, Santa's sleigh is the oldest active airframe in the world. "While the sleigh itself is ancient, a ninth power plant was added several years ago on an instrument flight rules conditions Christmas Eve due to fog. This bright nose has guided Santa’s way each Christmas Eve since 1939," FlightRadar explained.

"An ADS-B transponder was installed a few years ago, allowing us to precisely track Santa’s position and help all good little children get to bed before he arrives. To enable Santa to check in with air traffic control, ICAO has issued the type designation SLEI," said Flightradar.

While no airspace restrictions are expected, children are advised to be asleep to ensure a smooth, chimney-based operation. Now, Santa’s flight path defies physics, but the tracker doesn’t lie. UAE families are advised to stay ready – jingle bells are on the way.

On to the more serious question - When is Santa expected to arrive in the UAE? Based on current tracking, distance covered and reindeer stamina levels, Santa could be in the UAE between 9 pm and midnight, just in time for Christmas morning.

