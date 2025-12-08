GOLD/FOREX
Santas ski, race and ride camels as Christmas spirit spreads worldwide

Festive cheer goes global as Santas hit snowy slopes and desert trails ahead of Christmas

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ

Dubai: With Christmas still a few weeks away, Santa Claus is already making spirited appearances at festive events across the world. From snowy mountains to desert landscapes, Santas are racing, skiing, and even riding camels as communities embrace early seasonal celebrations.

In Switzerland, dozens of Santas took to the slopes, skiing down powdery trails in full red suits and white beards, delighting tourists and families who gathered for the annual pre-Christmas tradition. The lively event signals the start of winter festivities in the Alpine nation.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan, Santa swapped snow for sand, joining a unique camel-riding parade that blended local culture with global holiday cheer. Children and families welcomed the spectacle, capturing photos and sharing the moment on social media.

These playful global events highlight how different cultures add their own twist to Christmas, celebrating joy, creativity and togetherness as the holiday season approaches.

Video by AFP

