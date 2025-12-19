Christmas brunches and festive dining in Dubai and Abu Dhabi 2025

From beachside brunches to festive feasts, where to dine this Christmas across the UAE
IHG Hotels & Resorts offers a variety of festive experiences across over 40 restaurants in the Emirates, including InterContinental, voco, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, and Holiday Inn. Whether you're enjoying a long lunch, a sparkling evening out, or a casual holiday catch-up, there's a perfect setting for every celebration.
Offer: from 8 December 2025 to 7 January 2026, up to 30 per cent off selected seasonal dishes and experiences, available for dine-in across participating venues with a minimum spend of Dh125. IHG One Rewards members earn double points on eligible dining bills
Book: https://www.ihg.com/hotels/gb/en/reservation
Gather with your whole family at this place for a festive feast. A special holiday buffet brings the spirit of the season to life. Enjoy a lavish spread featuring succulent roasts, classic side dishes, indulgent desserts, and free-flowing drinks. To enhance the experience, a live vocalist will perform beloved holiday tunes, encouraging guests to sing along and create joyful memories together.
Offer: Dh299 for soft beverages; Dh399 for house beverages; Dh529 for house beverages and sparkling; Dh149 for children aged 6 to 12, festive Eve Dinner with free-flowing drinks and a live singer on the 25th
Call: 050 979 6219
Gather your loved ones for a memorable Christmas Day Brunch in the lively atmosphere of this venue with a show-stopping buffet and sweeping Palm Jumeirah views, perfect for making lasting memories. Delight in succulent roasts, decadent desserts, live music, a visit from Santa, and festive activities for the whole family.
Offer: (Indoor): Dh450 (soft) | Dh575 (house) | Dh625 (sparkling) | Dh225 (kids 6–12) | Dh175 (kids 3–5.99); (Outdoor): Dh495 (soft) | Dh650 (house) | Dh700 (sparkling) | Dh225 (kids 6–12) | Dh175 (kids 3–5.99); complimentary for children below 3 years. On 25 December from 1– 4 pm
Call: 04 4573388
Relish a family Brunch in this venue that opens its winter wonderland doors on 25 December. With its iconic buffet, singing princesses, and dazzling performances by magical wizards and magicians, it will be an unforgettable treat for your little ones. Participate in holiday crafts, enjoy glittering face painting, and get ready for a surprise visit from Santa!
Offer: Dh445 Soft, Dh575 House, Dh645 Premium, Dh225 (Kids from 6-11 yrs old), Dh115 (Kids from 3-4 yrs old), on 25 December from 1 – 4pm
Call: 04 230 0073
Experience a lavish Christmas Eve buffet at this venue, featuring a festive feast for every palate, with premium seafood such as lobster, blue crab, caviar, and Dibba Bay oysters. Enjoy a live sushi and sashimi station, festive carvings, elegant main dishes, and indulge in over 20 desserts, including freshly made crêpes.
Offer: from Dh399 per person, Dh250 per child (5–12), 24 December from 7– 11pm
Call: 04 405 2703
Treat your loved ones to a festive brunch full of holiday cheer. Enjoy live culinary stations, themed drinks, and delightful bites while the sound of sleigh bells announces Santa’s grand arrival. With activities for kids and live entertainment, it’s a celebration wrapped in wonder and perfect for creating magical memories.
Offer: Brunch – Dh499 for soft beverages, Dh649 for alcoholic package, Dh199 for kids. After Party at Roaring Rabbit – Dh150 for 2-hour beverage package, 4:30–6:30pm. Happy Hour till late.
Call: 04 275 4444
Gather your family and friends for a lavish Christmas Eve dinner in this cheerful oasis, glowing with candlelight, festive décor, exceptional cuisine, and a touch of merry magic. Dinner features expertly prepared dishes and comforting seasonal roasts, followed by indulgent desserts that celebrate tradition. Live music sets a warm ambience while Santa makes a joyful appearance to delight the children, making it ideal for celebrating with heartwarming traditions.
Offer: Dh395 per person, inclusive of soft beverages, Dh595 per person, inclusive of house beverages, half price for children from 4 to 11 years old, complimentary for kids below 3 years, on 24 December 2025 from 7 to 11pm
Call: 04 809 6100
Enjoy a traditional Christmas lunch with live entertainment and children's activities. The buffet offers Christmas specialities, soup, appetisers, a salad station, freshly baked artisan breads, live cooking at the Carving Station, and a selection of desserts, including Mövenpick ice cream. Kids will love festive macaroni and cheese pots, gingerbread cupcakes, candy cane brownies, and access to the outdoor play area and meeting Santa.
Offer: Dh299 per adult with soft beverages, Dh539 with house beverages, and Dh149 per child between 6 to 12 years, on 25th December, from 1to 4 pm
Call: 050 489 9436
The Christmas celebration at this venue is bold, theatrical, and extraordinary. The evening combines Asian culinary artistry with the spirit of a whimsical carnival. The Evening Brunch is a vibrant spectacle filled with colour and creativity, performances illuminating every corner, dishes bursting with unexpected flavour, and an ambience that feels electric, immersive, and joyfully unrestrained.
Offer: Dh395 – soft package, Dh475 – house package, Dh795 – champagne package, on 25th December from 7 – 10:30pm
Call: 050 189 6089
Dine with your loved ones in the magical outdoor settings, overlooking the breathtaking views of the Creek, that set a carefully crafted Christmas wonderland, spurring the joy, warmth, and spirit of the season. Indulge in a sumptuous buffet and live stations, featuring roast turkey with complete trimmings, irresistible festive desserts and enchanting holiday melodies by a live choir and band. Take a photo with Santa in a designated booth and try your luck in a lucky draw to win prizes, including a staycation and brunch vouchers.
Offer: Dh345 with sparkling beverages, Dh319 with house beverages, Dh269 with soft beverages, Dh119 for children aged 11 and below, on 24th December
Call: 04 205 7033 / 7034
Cherish a traditional Christmas Brunch, complete with live entertainment and children’s activities, creating unforgettable memories of togetherness, gratitude, and the holiday spirit. Enjoy a festive menu and desserts like Yule Log, panettone, and eggnog mousse. Children can enjoy face painting, Christmas carols, arts & crafts, ornament hunts, and a cooking class for Snowman marshmallow pops, along with a special visit from Santa.
Offer: Dh169 per adult and Dh85 per child, on 25th December from 1 to 4pm
Call: 04 293 3270
Set against a relaxed, beachfront backdrop, this Premium Brunch experience is perfect for those looking to celebrate Christmas Day in elevated style. Enjoy a lavish family-style menu at the table and house beverages while dining on exquisite Villeroy & Boch tableware. Live entertainment will enhance the festive joy. Each table will also receive an exclusive Villeroy & Boch festive giveaway.
Offer: Dh1,250 per person; minimum 10 guests per table, on December 25th, from 12.30 to 4.30pm
Call: 04 814 5604
Celebrate Christmas lunch with a vibrant set menu featuring Barbossa’s signature Latin-Mexican flair. Enjoy bold flavours, bright colours, and festive sharing platters, all designed to bring the holiday spirit to the table. Experience the sun, spice, and good vibes – that’s Christmas, Barbossa style.
Offer: Starts from 2 hours: Dh299, 3 hours: Dh349 and 4 hours: Dh399 for the Soft Package. 2 hours: Dh399, 3 hours: Dh449 and 4 hours: Dh499 for the A La Medida Package. 2 hours: Dh499, 3 hours: Dh599 and 4 hours: Dh699 for the Elite Package, from 24 December 2025 to Sunday, 28 December 2025
Call: 050 185 8068
Gather your loved ones for an elegant feast featuring seasonal ingredients and a sharing-style set menu that includes a Seafood Tower and Vanilla Cheesecake with Berry Compote. The Golden Era theme is reflected in the venue's luxurious décor with black-and-gold accents and art deco influences, setting the stage for Abu Dhabi's most sophisticated holiday celebration.
Offer: Dh610 per person, On December 24th (Dinner) and December 25th (Lunch)
Call: 02 6929600
Enjoy festive joy with authentic Italian flavours at BASTA and Ginori Terrace, offering a special brunch, live entertainment, warm seasonal ambience, and a special appearance by Santa Claus, a perfect setting for cherished moments with family and friends. Indulge in BASTA!’s interactive live cooking stations and gourmet holiday buffet, all while enjoying the cool winter breeze across both terraces, each offering its own view of the Dubai Water Canal.
Offer: Dh525 per person, including soft beverages, Dh655 per person, including house beverages, Dh850 per person, including premium selection, Dh395 per child (5 – 11 years old)
Call: 04 512 5522 on 25 December from 1:30 – 4:30pm
Indulge in the Christmas Day brunch, a feast with a whimsical spread of festive favourites and a decadent dessert buffet inspired by Wonkaland’s sweetest creations. While parents indulge in crafted cocktails and live entertainment, little stars can relish festive movies in the Paramount private screening room, and Santa's visit, along with specially curated live entertainment for everyone, spreading cheer and wonder throughout the day.
Offer: Dh385 - soft package, Dh485 - house package, Dh595 - bubbly package, Dh95 - children 6–12 years, complimentary for children under 5, on 25 December from 1 – 4pm
Call: 055 180 7559
A family gathering at this venue promises a joyful experience. Relish a laid-back beachfront brunch overlooking the shimmering Arabian Gulf. Enjoy the delicious aroma of freshly grilled seafood and festive Mediterranean flavours as you savour seasonal dishes and live cooking stations. Families laugh and celebrate as Santa makes a joyful appearance, delighting children in a festive area with crafts and gifts.
Offer: starting from Dh590 per person inclusive of soft drinks, Dh790 per person inclusive of house beverages, Dh990 per person inclusive of champagne, Dh295 per child (ages 4–12), children under 4 dine with our compliments, on 25 December from 1 to 4pm
Call: 04 315 2414
Experience a limited-edition Christmas Journey, an intimate dining event where each dish is crafted exclusively for each guest. The evening begins with a serene abra ride across the resort's waterways, setting a festive tone and then enters into a warm atmosphere that blends Christmas charm with Atrangi's contemporary Indian identity. You'll share your preferences and dietary needs with the restaurant manager, and under Chef Ritu Dalmia's guidance, the culinary team will create a personalised multi-course experience just for you.
Offer: Dh590 per person, daily for lunch and dinner, throughout December
Call: 055 168 0802
Carine marks the festive season with a relaxed yet elegant dining experience built around good food, music, and an easy celebratory mood. Christmas Eve is set as a refined dinner with live DJ and seasonal ambience, followed by a convivial Christmas Day lunch and a comforting New Year’s Day lunch to ease into 2026. The award-winning à la carte menu is enhanced with festive specials, including whole roasted chicken with Périgueux sauce, lamb rack with winter vegetables, and Wagyu beef filet with Bordelaise. Offer: From Dh350 per person for groups of five and above; member discounts apply; advance booking required
Call: 04 417 9885
