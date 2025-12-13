Whether your child wants a full conversation with Santa about their wish list, a quick wave and photo, or to watch him do something wildly untraditional (surfing, anyone?), there’s a festive experience to match. We’ve rounded up the best, brightest and most joy-filled places to meet Santa this season, so you can focus on making memories, not scrolling endlessly.

If Christmas were designed entirely by children, it would look a lot like Boo Boo Laand during Winter of Wonder. This is festive fun turned up to full volume, with Santa front and centre. Little ones can meet Santa for photos, receive Christmas gifts, sing along to carols during the tree lighting and dive into games that guarantee big smiles and early bedtimes. Everything here is thoughtfully geared towards younger kids, making it a stress-free win for parents and a core-memory moment for little believers.

Christmas hits differently when Santa shows up by the sea. Kite Beach brings festive cheer with a distinctly Dubai twist, where Santa greets families from his grotto before heading out for beachside strolls with his elves. There are outdoor movies, workshops, a sandy Christmas tree and plenty of space for kids to roam freely. It’s relaxed, cheerful and ideal if you like your Christmas celebrations fresh-air approved.

If your family believes Christmas should be loud, sparkly and packed with entertainment, Motiongate will deliver. Santa appears amid parades, performances and movie-themed magic, backed by dancing elves and famous animated faces. Between rides, shows and meet-and-greets, this is a full day of festive overload in the best possible way. Expect excitement, energy and kids who absolutely will not want to leave.

Yas Winter Fest feels like stepping straight into a Christmas postcard. Kids can write letters to Santa, post them to the North Pole and meet the man himself for a festive chat and photo. Set within a buzzing festival atmosphere, it’s joyful, heartwarming and all about slowing down long enough to enjoy the magic of the season.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.