From beachside grottos to festive brunches, here’s where to find Santa Claus
Let’s be honest: December in Dubai means one thing for parents — finding Santa. Preferably somewhere with minimal queues, maximum magic and maybe a decent coffee or snack nearby. Luckily, Santa is a busy man in the UAE, popping up everywhere from beaches and theme parks to elegant restaurants and Christmas markets.
Whether your child wants a full conversation with Santa about their wish list, a quick wave and photo, or to watch him do something wildly untraditional (surfing, anyone?), there’s a festive experience to match. We’ve rounded up the best, brightest and most joy-filled places to meet Santa this season, so you can focus on making memories, not scrolling endlessly.
If Christmas were designed entirely by children, it would look a lot like Boo Boo Laand during Winter of Wonder. This is festive fun turned up to full volume, with Santa front and centre. Little ones can meet Santa for photos, receive Christmas gifts, sing along to carols during the tree lighting and dive into games that guarantee big smiles and early bedtimes. Everything here is thoughtfully geared towards younger kids, making it a stress-free win for parents and a core-memory moment for little believers.
Price: Dh350
When: December 23, 3pm–6pm
Where: Boo Boo Laand, Dubai Mall
This is one for parents who want Christmas vibes and good food in equal measure. Bruno’s Christmas Market wraps Bavarian charm around festive family fun, complete with twinkling lights, live music and seasonal treats. Kids can meet Santa and get creative at gingerbread workshops, while adults enjoy mulled beverages, roasted chestnuts and hearty sharing platters. Cosy, cheerful and wonderfully indulgent.
Price: Admission free, food and workshops extra
When: December 6–January 7, from 4pm
Where: Bruno’s Biergarten
Deck Se7en transforms Christmas Eve into a twinkling outdoor celebration. Families can enjoy a festive buffet while kids stay entertained with games, surprises and Santa’s visit. With fairy lights, live music and a relaxed atmosphere, it’s the kind of evening that feels special without being overwhelming.
Price: Dh149
When: December 24, 7pm–10.30pm
Where: Deck Se7en, Novotel Dubai Al Barsha
L’Olivo turns Christmas Eve into an elegant affair, pairing festive flavours with live cello and violin performances. Families can enjoy a beautifully curated set menu before Santa makes a special appearance, adding a touch of magic to the refined setting. Ideal for those who like their Christmas calm, polished and delicious.
Price: Dh440
When: December 24, 6.30pm–11pm
Where: L’Olivo Ristorante, Rixos The Palm
Christmas hits differently when Santa shows up by the sea. Kite Beach brings festive cheer with a distinctly Dubai twist, where Santa greets families from his grotto before heading out for beachside strolls with his elves. There are outdoor movies, workshops, a sandy Christmas tree and plenty of space for kids to roam freely. It’s relaxed, cheerful and ideal if you like your Christmas celebrations fresh-air approved.
Price: Free entry
When: December13, 19, 20, 24, 25, 5pm–9pm
Where: Kite Beach Dubai
If your family believes Christmas should be loud, sparkly and packed with entertainment, Motiongate will deliver. Santa appears amid parades, performances and movie-themed magic, backed by dancing elves and famous animated faces. Between rides, shows and meet-and-greets, this is a full day of festive overload in the best possible way. Expect excitement, energy and kids who absolutely will not want to leave.
Price: Dh295
When: December 10–January 11
Where: Motiongate, Dubai Parks and Resorts
Jones the Grocer keeps things cosy and community-focused with its charming Santa’s Grotto experience. Expect festive music, interactive workshops, cookie decorating and relaxed meet-and-greets with Santa. Add comforting roast dinners and take-home gifts for kids, and you’ve got a festive outing that feels easy, warm and genuinely joyful.
Price: Dh99
When: Al Manara, Dubai every Saturday (Dec 6, 13, and 20) and Gardens Plaza, Al Raha, Abu Dhabi every Sunday (Dec 7, 14, and 21), 1pm–6pm
Where: Jones the Grocer
Circuit X is where Santa goes when he’s feeling adventurous. Appearing across skate parks, splash zones and climbing areas, Santa brings gifts, games and photo moments to energetic little ones. It’s playful, active and ideal for kids who like their Christmas celebrations with a side of action.
Price: Free with Hudayriyat Island entry
When: December 15–23, 4pm–6pm
Where: Circuit X
Vero Italiano blends Italian hospitality with festive elegance through a six-course Christmas Eve menu, live classical music and a surprise visit from Santa. It’s warm, indulgent and perfect for families looking to mark the occasion with great food and a little festive theatre.
Price: From Dh349
When: December 24, 7pm–10.30pm
Where: Vero Italiano, Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi
Santa on a surfboard? Completely normal in Dubai. Wild Wadi’s Surfing Santa is a festive highlight that never fails to amaze kids (and confuse visiting relatives). Alongside water rides, DJ pool parties and festive snacks, Santa makes surprise appearances throughout the park. It’s Christmas with a splash, perfect for families who prefer swimsuits over sweaters.
Price: Dh295
When: December 15–January 5
Where: Wild Wadi Waterpark
Yas Winter Fest feels like stepping straight into a Christmas postcard. Kids can write letters to Santa, post them to the North Pole and meet the man himself for a festive chat and photo. Set within a buzzing festival atmosphere, it’s joyful, heartwarming and all about slowing down long enough to enjoy the magic of the season.
Price: From Dh25
When: Daily, 4pm–11pm
Where: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox