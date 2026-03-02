We are a country united: UAE's resilience shines through in face of adversity

Gulf News will carry on reporting what matters to you. We are part of the fabric of this great country, and we have reported on all the major events since 1978. You won't find any fake or inflammatory stories from social media and certain international publishers on our website or in our paper. We live and work here in the UAE and that's why it matters more to us. While we may be slower than some at times, it's because we verify and check sources. If it's on Gulf News, you know it's true. Stay safe and warm regards, Mark