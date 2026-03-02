We are a country united: UAE's resilience shines through in face of adversity

A message from the Gulf News team after an unprecedented few days
Dear reader. We live in unprecedented times. I'm sure you are all feeling rocked by recent events that continue to impact us all in different ways. However, the resilience, calmness and confidence of those living here has shone through and we know that the UAE will only be stronger for this experience.
I have lived in Dubai for only a year, but I already feel fiercely loyal to this country, which has only been strengthened by the last few days. This is our home and we are all neighbours. What impacts one of us, impacts us all, no matter where they may have been born or raised. It's what makes this such a great place to live and in which to bring up a family.
The Gulf News team's eternal thanks go to the leadership of the country and the brave men and women protecting us from harm. While the country has been growing rapidly with new business and tourism, a defensive wall has been built around the UAE that has more than stood up to the recent test. That foresight and planning has protected the most important thing to us all - our families.
The team at Gulf News has been working around the clock to keep the country informed with the latest, factual and reliable updates. Like everyone living here, our journalists have had sleepless nights, with concerns about their loved ones and scary moments, but they have carried on delivering when it really matters. I could not be prouder. The same can be said for everyone that works behind the scenes to keep Gulf News working, from those printing and delivering the newspaper to those keeping our systems working.
It does impact some of the ways we work. Newspaper subscribers may see deliveries delayed and some areas we are unable to deliver to at this moment in time. We will keep subscribers updated as things develop. Do remember that subscribers all have access to the e-edition from the early hours of each day (Monday-Friday). Go to epaper.gulfnews.com
At times like these, it's important to get verified information and trusted news quickly. I encourage you all to download the Gulf News mobile app. It's completely free with no catches - we believe that everyone living here should get access to important updates. You can download it on Apple here or download it on Android here. You can also find the app on the Huawei AppGallery.
Our commercial colleagues are also still available for discussions on how people can connect with our audience in responsible and relevant ways. You can contact the team at digitaladvt@gulfnews.com.
Gulf News will carry on reporting what matters to you. We are part of the fabric of this great country, and we have reported on all the major events since 1978. You won't find any fake or inflammatory stories from social media and certain international publishers on our website or in our paper. We live and work here in the UAE and that's why it matters more to us. While we may be slower than some at times, it's because we verify and check sources. If it's on Gulf News, you know it's true. Stay safe and warm regards, Mark