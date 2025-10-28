Stop paying full price: Dubai student nol card gives big discounts everywhere
Dubai: For students travelling around Dubai, the student nol card has become an essential tool and it now offers more than just affordable Metro rides. Thanks to a major upgrade, the card now doubles as an international student discount card, giving UAE-based students access to thousands of offers on shopping, dining, flights and more.
Launched in collaboration with the International Student Identity Card (ISIC) Association in 2024, the student nol package merges public transport savings with lifestyle benefits. Along with the usual 50 per cent discount on Metro, bus and tram fares, cardholders can enjoy international privileges in more than 130 countries.
The card acts as a globally recognised student ID, a digital payment card, and a discount card for local and international retailers. Students can save up to 70 per cent on brands, accommodation, and entertainment both in the UAE and abroad.
Students aged 6 to 23 who are enrolled in any school or university in the UAE are eligible to apply.
Applications are done easily through the nol Pay app. Keep the following ready:
A letter of enrolment or enrolment certificate
A recent photo with a white background
A valid Emirates ID
The entire process takes just a few minutes on the nol Pay app, and the card will be delivered to your doorstep.
Silver personalised nol card: Dh70 (Dh50 application fee + Dh20 credit)
ISIC registration: Dh25
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has expanded the nol system’s scope through new partnerships with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Parkin PJSC, and PayPal, announced at GITEX Global 2025.
These partnerships aim to make the nol card a multi-purpose payment card for parking, shopping, dining, and even tuition payments. A new version, the “Study in Dubai – nol ISIC” card, will soon be launched for university students, combining academic ID features with transport and lifestyle benefits - a key step toward Dubai’s goal of becoming a fully digital, cashless city.
