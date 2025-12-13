GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASK GULF NEWS
ASK GULF NEWS

Ask Gulf News: How to get a digital nol card on your smartphone in Dubai

Digitise your nol card and never worry about leaving your physical card behind

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
Digitise your card, validate it for Metro and bus travel, and enjoy fast, contactless payments.
Digitise your card, validate it for Metro and bus travel, and enjoy fast, contactless payments.
Suppled

Dubai commuters who often forget their physical nol card can carry a digital version on select smartphones. Available for Huawei and Samsung users, the digital nol card allows seamless payment for Metro, buses, trams, taxis, parking, and even some retail purchases.

The digital card is managed through Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) official app, nol Pay, which also links your card to your Emirates ID for personalisation.

Samsung users

Since 2023, Samsung devices have supported nol card digitisation. Only Silver and Gold cards can be digitised, and once the transfer is complete, the physical card is deactivated.

Open the Samsung Wallet app on your phone, tap Transport Card, then select Add nol Card. Follow the on-screen instructions, which will direct you to the nol pay app to complete the digital card setup.

Huawei users

Huawei devices have supported digital nol cards since 2020 via the Huawei Wallet app or compatible Huawei Watch 3 models.

Steps to digitise on Huawei:

  1. Open Huawei Wallet and tap the “+” icon near transportation cards.

  2. Select your nol Silver or Gold card.

  3. Choose “Digitise an existing physical card” and follow on-screen prompts.

  4. Wait a few minutes for the card to save; the physical card becomes inactive.

iPhone users

Currently, Apple Wallet does not support digital nol cards. However, iPhone users can store Dubai-registered driving licences and vehicle registration cards on their devices.

With a digital nol card, Dubai commuters can enjoy faster, contactless travel and no longer worry about forgetting their physical card.

Got a question about life in the UAE? Ask Gulf News

Getting answers is easy, just drop a comment on our Ask Gulf News videos, send us a WhatsApp message at 054 306 7666, or email us at ReadersEmail@gulfnews.com.

No question is too small or too complicated. Think of Ask Gulf News as your personal guide to living in the UAE, delivered in a minute or less. Because life here should feel exciting, not overwhelming and we’re here to make sure of that.

This is part of a new Gulf News series - Ask Gulf News, where we answer your questions about life in the UAE through short explainers that include an article and a video.

Related Topics:
Dubai Metronol card

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

In Dubai, the nol card goes beyond just being used to pay for the Dubai Metro or public bus. You can also use it to pay for fuel, taxi fare and public park admission.

Nol cards now send low balance SMS alerts

2m read
In Dubai, the nol card goes beyond just being used to pay for the Dubai Metro or public bus. You can also use it to pay for fuel, taxi fare and public park admission.

Travel and shop with your nol card, win big rewards

1m read
Parents can now track and top up their child’s nol card instantly using Dubai’s upgraded nol Pay app with family card management features.

Parents can now manage kids’ nol cards

3m read
The upgraded card offers transport discounts and exclusive perks for students.

How students can get 50% off on Metro rides

2m read