From free parking to discounts, here are Dubai Metro tips every rider should know
Dubai: The Dubai Metro is one of the city’s most reliable and affordable ways to get around. Whether you’re a daily commuter or a first-time visitor, there are plenty of smart tricks to make your Metro journey smoother, cheaper, and even more rewarding. From saving on fares to skipping long walks, here are ten Dubai Metro hacks you need to know.
Your nol card is not just for the Metro, you can also use it to pay at Zoom stores, cafés, fuel stations and even grocery shops. With more than 2,000 outlets accepting nol payments, it’s a handy way to grab a snack or pay for essentials while on the go.
Losing your nol card doesn’t have to mean losing your money. Link your silver nol card with your Emirates ID to reclaim your balance if it gets lost or stolen. You can also personalise your card in minutes using the nol Pay app, available on iOS, Android and Huawei devices.
Through the nol Plus loyalty programme, every Metro ride earns you points. Personalised nol cards give you one point per dirham spent — double the rate of unregistered cards. You can then redeem points for vouchers, discounts at shops and hotels, or even Metro top-ups.
Skip the taxi queues and pricey fares. The Museum of the Future is directly linked to Emirates Towers Metro Station via a pedestrian bridge. This is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to reach the city’s most popular attraction.
Visiting Dubai? The nol travel card, launched in 2024, offers more than Dh70,000 worth of discounts on attractions, hotels, restaurants, and shops. It works like a normal nol card but comes with extra perks, all accessible via the nol Pay app or noltravel.ae.
If you need a quiet place to work between commutes, head to WO-RK at BurJuman Metro Station. Open on weekdays and Saturdays, day passes start from Dh35. It’s a great hack for freelancers and remote workers looking for convenience.
The Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Station connects to the mall via an air-conditioned bridge, but it’s a long walk. For a faster option, hop on the F13 feeder bus from the station, which drops you right at the mall’s entrance.
Students enjoy a 50% discount on Metro fares, but the upgraded student nol card also doubles as an International Student Identity Card (ISIC). That means global discounts on shopping, flights, dining, and accommodation in over 130 countries.
Want to travel across Dubai for less? Use the 30-minute transfer hack. If you switch between Metro, bus, tram, or water bus within 30 minutes, it counts as one journey. You can make up to three transfers within 180 minutes and it can cost as little as Dh7.50.
Avoid city-centre parking hassles with the Metro’s Park and Ride service. Three stations — Centrepoint (Al Rashidiya), Jabal Ali, and Etisalat by e& (Al Qusais), offer free multi-storey parking for Metro users. Just tap your nol card at the entrance, ride the Metro, and tap again to exit.
