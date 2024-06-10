Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has launched a ‘nol Travel’ discount card, which provides users with various benefits related to public transport and taxi fare payments as well as parking fees in the emirate. Users can also take advantage of 100 exclusive promotional offers, such as discounts at hotels, restaurants, retail stores, entertainment venues, adventure activities, among others.

The announcement was made during an event held on Monday in Dubai to introduce the new card, in collaboration with MDX Solutions Middle East. The package will be available at multiple outlets such as Zoom, Al Ansari Exchange, Euro Car at the airport, and Rayna Tours offices.

The CEO of the Corporate Technology Support Services Sector at RTA, Mohammed Yousef Al Mudharreb, said the nol Travel card is an incentive package for various public transport users, including residents, tourists, and visitors to the UAE, especially Dubai.

5 million users

Al Mudharreb added that RTA aims to offer products customised to customer needs. “The nol Travel card offers users integrated public transport services and access to tourist facilities through a single card. The nol brand is a strong payment method in Dubai, with more than 5 million users and 3 million daily transactions,” he said.

Al Mudharreb explained that the new nol Travel card complements the existing nol card’s benefits. These benefits include payment for public transport and taxi fares, parking fees, and purchases at retail outlets. Buyers of the nol Travel card will receive a regular nol card, which is “ideal for residents, visitors, and tourists”. This card enables them to ride the Dubai metro, tram, public buses, and marine transport.

“Additionally, they will enjoy a wide range of discounts with 100 exclusive promotions worth more than Dh70,000 across various tourist facilities, hotels, restaurants, retail stores, entertainment venues, adventures, and more in Dubai,” Al Mudharreb added.