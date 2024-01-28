Dubai: Nol card users in Dubai can expect a host of new benefits with their tickets. Reason: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded a Dh350 million contract to upgrade the existing nol card-based ticketing system to a central wallet account-based ticketing system.
What this will mean is that the new system will have several innovative features such as supporting trip planning, booking and pre-payment through smart channels.
“It offers integrated packages encompassing a diverse array of services, coupled with the issuance of family and group tickets. Additionally, the system incorporates payment through smart devices and leverages artificial intelligence technologies, such as facial recognition. The system enhances the user experience by providing direct access to information such as account balances, travel history, ticket pricing, and fare calculations. It enables users to easily manage their accounts, and handle issues related to lost cards among many other features,” explained Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA.
He said in terms of electronic security, the new system links all issued cards to individual customer accounts as well as to accounts belonging to companies and multi-user entities. “This integration enhances the security of personal and customer data, ensuring privacy protection. The system offers an array of features that provide considerable flexibility in refining operational processes and monitoring the performance of the system. It addresses the needs of public transport network operators in the emirate and supports RTA’s plans aiming to achieve the integration of public transport modes and the payment systems operated by the private sector,” he added.
He said the digital payment system will provide better data utilisation and analysis based on data points, encompassing details like the origins and destinations of trips. This data will also enhance research and development activities, facilitate expansion strategies and forecasting future trends, he added.