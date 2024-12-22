Dubai: The Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command has announced temporary road closures on Sunday, December 22, starting at 4:00pm, to conduct a rehearsal for the New Year celebrations and ensure smooth event operations.

According to an Instagram post, the closures will affect Cove Rotana Bridge, Emirates Roundabout, Al Hamra Roundabout, and Union Bridge. Authorities request the public's cooperation and advise using alternative routes during this period to ensure smooth operations for the rehearsal.

Record-breaking fireworks

This is part of Ras Al Khaimah’s preparations for its record-breaking 15-minute fireworks and drone display, themed “Our Story in the Sky,” set to captivate audiences this New Year’s Eve.

The show, unfolding in three acts, will honour the emirate's natural beauty, heritage, and culture, set against the stunning backdrop of Marjan Island to Al Hamra Village waterfront.

Visitors can enjoy various food trucks at the venue, along with six designated free parking zones accommodating over 20,000 vehicles. Camping enthusiasts can head to Rams Parking, which offers complimentary BBQ facilities and designated camping areas. Caravans, RVs, and tents are also welcome at Dhayah Parking, but pre-registration is required at www.raknye.com.

Register your car

For those planning to celebrate New Year’s Eve at Al Marjan Island, registering your vehicle in advance is mandatory to ensure access and secure parking. Only vehicles with valid parking permits will be granted entry, as per Ras Al Khaimah Police.