Dubai: Ras Al Khaimah is aiming to set new Guinness World Record titles once again, with a spectacular display of drones and fireworks, this New Year's Eve.

Themed 'Our Story in the Sky', the 15-minute show aims to be the longest New Year's Eve show ever produced in the emirate. Unfolding in three acts, the display will pay homage to Ras Al Khaimah's natural beauty, heritage, and culture.

The show will be set against the backdrop of the Marjan Island to Al Hamra Village waterfront.

Leading up to the midnight spectacle, the festival will provide a full evening of entertainment, including live music performances by Arabic rap artist Mukhtaar, Bollywood beats from the Fahmil Khan Band, and an international DJ. The celebration will culminate at midnight with fireworks and drone formations lighting up the night sky.

This year's event builds on the success of 2023's record-breaking display, which secured two Guinness World Records titles for the longest chain of aquatic floating fireworks and the longest straight-line drone display.

According to a press release issued announcing the show, cutting-edge drone artistry will combine with laser technology to form iconic symbols of Ras Al Khaimah's heritage and natural wonders.

The venue will also host various food trucks.

Six designated free parking zones accommodating over 20,000 vehicles will be available on site. Camping enthusiasts can enjoy a unique experience at the Rams Parking, with complimentary BBQ facilities and designated camping areas.