Food, fun, carols, and more: Winter City at Expo City Dubai is now open

Dubai: Expo City Dubai’s Winter City is officially open. It opened on December 6, with the lighting of the Expo City Christmas tree and will welcome visitors until December 31, 2024.

You can visit the Winter City from 2pm to 10pm daily.

Meet Santa by the Christmas tree, watch the band play Christmas carols, explore the North-Pole-themed Christmas market, and enjoy family friendly workshops.

This winter wonderland also offers a diverse culinary experience, with over 30 food stalls serving up seasonal treats, holiday hampers, and special editions of Brunch City.

A Winter Wonderland of Food

Festive Food Trucks: Savour a delightful array of holiday-themed dishes from food trucks and carts. From traditional German treats to spicy Vietnamese fare, there's something to satisfy every craving.

Seasonal Specials: Expo City Dubai's restaurants are elevating their menus with special dishes and set menus. Indulge in festive favourites like the Winter Burger at Philly Jawn or the Duck Mapas at Gup & Shup.

Christmas at Brunch City: Celebrate the holiday season with a special edition of Brunch City at Alkebulan. Enjoy a festive feast, live music, and holiday entertainment.

Carols by Candlelight

From December 20-24, immerse yourself in the magic of the season with Carols by Candlelight. Enjoy heartwarming performances by school choirs and the Firdaus Orchestra, accompanied by festive projections and special appearances from Santa and Mrs Claus.

