Dubai: Making plans for Christmas and New Year's Eve in Dubai? Here are some places to check out for Christmas brunches and to ring in 2025.

Kempinski Central Avenue Dubai

Christmas Day Brunch at Nai: Experience a magical Christmas with a festive brunch featuring stunning city views, live music, and a delicious buffet. Date and time: December 25, 1 to 4pm

Festive Gourmet To-Go: Make your Christmas meal effortless with gourmet dishes like roasted turkey, lamb, and a decadent Yule log.

Date and time: Available from December 1

The Ultimate New Year's Eve Experience: Ring in 2025 with an Arabian Night-themed celebration, featuring breathtaking Burj Khalifa fireworks views, a lavish buffet, live entertainment, and free-flowing bubbly.

Date and time: December 31, 7pm to 1am

Christmas Afternoon Tea at Amber Lounge: Immerse yourself in the festive spirit with a delightful assortment of cakes, savoury bites, and custom-blended teas.

Date and time: December 5 to January 5, 2.30 to 5.30pm

Kempinski The Boulevard Dubai

Christmas Afternoon Tea at the Lobby Lounge: Celebrate with an elegant afternoon tea featuring fine teas, delicate finger sandwiches, fresh scones, and exquisite pastries.

Date and time: December 5 to January 5, 2.30 to 5.30pm

Christmas Day Brunch at La Brasserie Sur Le Boulevard: Enjoy a festive French Mediterranean buffet with live cooking stations and stunning Burj Khalifa views.

Date and time: December 25, 1 to 4pm

Festive Gourmet Takeaway at Kempinski The Boulevard Dubai: Elevate your Christmas celebrations with perfectly crafted gourmet dishes like roasted turkey, lamb leg, and a Yule log for a delightful at-home feast.

Date and time: Available from December 1

New Year's Eve at Lobby Lounge: Ring in 2025 with breathtaking Burj Khalifa fireworks views, a vibrant buffet, live music, and free-flowing bubbly.

Date and time: December 31, 7 to 1am

JW Marriott Hotel Marina

Christmas Brunch at JW Kitchen: Celebrate with a festive brunch featuring live cooking stations, holiday-inspired dishes, and live entertainment in a family-friendly setting with stunning Dubai Marina views.

Date and time: December 25, 1 to 4pm

Christmas Eve Feast at JW Kitchen: Indulge in a luxurious buffet of international dishes and festive favorites in a family-friendly atmosphere with Dubai Marina views.

Date and time: December 24, 7 to 11pm

Afternoon Tea at Griffin Lounge: Share the magic of the holidays with a seasonal selection of handcrafted treats inspired by swirling snowflakes.

Date and time: December 4 to 31, 3 to 6pm

Turkey Takeaway at Griffin Lounge: Enjoy a perfectly cooked turkey for your family gathering this festive season.

Dates: Available from November 22 to January 10

Great Gatsby New Year's Eve Party at Constellation Ballroom: Dance the night away in a Gatsby-themed party with a lavish buffet, live entertainment, and beverage packages.

Date: December 31, 9pm to 3am

The Heritage Hotel, Autograph Collection

Festive Turkey Takeaway: Celebrate with a perfectly roasted turkey, available for pre-order and collection on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Date: December 24 and 25