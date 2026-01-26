What sent Indian comic Zakir Khan into a mini-retirement?

As the first person in his family to take to the stage as a comedian, Khan didn’t have an easy time of it. He’s had to build contacts, socialize, and travel relentlessly to win over the kind of crowd that he now draws. “When you are the first in your family to do something, you have to build a lot of bridges, so that the people who will come after don’t have to suffer the same things you did. And that’s what I’ve done for 10 years. As a result, in every city you have to have a little family, those who will come to your events, show you around, tell you about the place… make you feel ‘at home’,” he explains.