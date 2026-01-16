From bombed jokes to big laughs: Nitinn Miranni's comedic evolution

The first joke was actually me introducing myself. I went up on stage to a mixed audience and as soon as I said, “Hey guys, my name is Nitinn,” the Arabs and Egyptians started laughing out loud. I was a bit taken aback but continued with my set. After the show, I asked one of the Arab audience members about the cause for laughter and he said that Nitinn means “very bad smell.” Since, I always address what my name means on stage and ask people to come smell me after the show to make sure I’m not Nitinn.