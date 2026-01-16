From bombed jokes to big laughs: Nitinn Miranni's comedic evolution

Why comedy is less about punchlines and more about reading the room
The first joke was actually me introducing myself. I went up on stage to a mixed audience and as soon as I said, “Hey guys, my name is Nitinn,” the Arabs and Egyptians started laughing out loud. I was a bit taken aback but continued with my set. After the show, I asked one of the Arab audience members about the cause for laughter and he said that Nitinn means “very bad smell.” Since, I always address what my name means on stage and ask people to come smell me after the show to make sure I’m not Nitinn.
There are many jokes that have bombed over the years, and some still do to this day. Most comedians will agree we all have that one joke that bombs every time, yet we keep saying it because we love performing it on stage.
I love hecklers because they put a comedian to the test. One favourite was a Mumbai show where the heckler was an NRI, speaking in accents and giving the weirdest answers to every question.
Another was a gentleman who kept walking in and out of my show like it was a park. I ended up having a fun banter with him, only to find out he was the title sponsor. Check out the “NRI Heckler” video and “The Amul Macho” video on YouTube.
Now that I live between both cities, and given how much the crowds have merged, they’re actually quite mixed. I’ve done shows in Mumbai with Dubai audiences and shows in Dubai with Mumbai audiences. That said, I do like getting paid in dirhams.
Necessity. It’s the only time the audience is truly uninterrupted and realises the value of 90-plus minutes of being fully present. I always advocate live shows, especially now that I’m touring with my poetry and storytelling show, Kuch Alfaaz.
My favourite part of any show is discussing desi parents and relationships. I’ve often been told after shows that I should consider being a therapist because I decode nuances down to a T.
Edgy can be clean. And having started my comedy career in Dubai, I understand the difference, and how to capitalise on it.
Writing jokes at night or during day
I wish that were up to me. I tend to write a lot when I’m on a flight. Something about being on an aircraft clears my mind and expands my perspective.
After a corporate event, a gentleman came up to me, clearly upset, and said, “You know, you shouldn’t do these jokes because I’ve heard Nitinn Miranni do them before.” That’s when his friend said the person he was talking to was Nitinn. He now attends most of my shows in Dubai.
We are obsessive observers and always working.
Not all of us are depressed or broken inside. Many of us have overcome things and use the stage to talk about them.
Honestly, it all feels like an extension of the same mic. That said, I’m really enjoying being a storyteller, writing and reciting poetry. It’s a cathartic experience to speak my truth without needing validation.
I’ve been lucky to perform for over 4,000 people at Dubai Expo. Having those numbers laugh and cheer was the best feeling ever.
I get nervous if I’m not feeling nervous before going on stage. It pushes me to work harder and reach new audiences. I always say, you become a comedian the moment a joke doesn’t work. How you come out of that moment is what makes you an artist.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox