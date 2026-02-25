Sanjay Leela Bhansali's health rumors debunked by team
Dubai: Celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was reportedly rushed to a hospital in Mumbai on his 63rd birthday. But he did not suffer a heart attack, clarified his team as soon as rumours spread about the nature of his sudden health care.
“Reports about SLB being hospitalised are completely false and baseless. There is no truth to them,” the statement reads.
“Sanjay Leela Bhansali has not experienced any health emergency and is healthy and safe.”
The rumours, which circulated widely around his birthday celebrations, appear to have originated from unverified social media posts and were later picked up by various online platforms without confirmation from credible sources.
There has been no verified hospital statement or medical report supporting any of the claims.
The filmmaker’s team urged fans and the public not to spread misinformation.
“We request everyone not to believe or circulate unverified news,” the team added.
Bhansali celebrated his 63rd birthday earlier this month, with fans and colleagues taking to social media to send their wishes.
Despite the online speculation, there has been no disruption to Bhansali’s professional commitments. The filmmaker continues to work on his projects without any reported health issues.