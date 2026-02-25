GOLD/FOREX
Sanjay Leela Bhansali rushed to hospital right after his 63rd birthday, team denies heart attack rumous

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's health rumors debunked by team

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Dubai: Celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was reportedly rushed to a hospital in Mumbai on his 63rd birthday. But he did not suffer a heart attack, clarified his team as soon as rumours spread about the nature of his sudden health care.

“Reports about SLB being hospitalised are completely false and baseless. There is no truth to them,” the statement reads.

“Sanjay Leela Bhansali has not experienced any health emergency and is healthy and safe.”

The rumours, which circulated widely around his birthday celebrations, appear to have originated from unverified social media posts and were later picked up by various online platforms without confirmation from credible sources.

There has been no verified hospital statement or medical report supporting any of the claims.

The filmmaker’s team urged fans and the public not to spread misinformation.

“We request everyone not to believe or circulate unverified news,” the team added.

Bhansali celebrated his 63rd birthday earlier this month, with fans and colleagues taking to social media to send their wishes.

Despite the online speculation, there has been no disruption to Bhansali’s professional commitments. The filmmaker continues to work on his projects without any reported health issues.

Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
