Zakir Khan: 'For success, you need to get over it'

He has been open about his health struggles tugging at him for some down time since September 2025. And after his final bow, he sat down with Gulf News to talk about why perspective is key to success, why Dubai is one of his favourite places to perform and why this break is not the end. (This interview was conducted in English and Hindi, and the answers have been transliterated.) Here are the excerpts:

I think it's the best city in India (laughs). It feels like home. It's a very warm city. And every time I have come here, I've been treated very lovingly by the people of Dubai. That's why even my parents love to come here.

Right after a show, we think about what we have done and what we could do better. And of course, what are we going to eat.

Well, being relatable has nothing to do with how rich or poor you are. It’s about the sentiments you eke out of people. But here’s the thing: for most of my life, I have lived hand-to-mouth. So most of my life experience comes from there. So up until the experience I am having now (fame and fortune) overshadows the life I’ve lived, I will talk about the major experiences I’ve had. I speak my truth.

People to try to be relatable even though they don’t really feel what they are saying… those people have lived very shallow lives. I am grateful for the circumstances (some tough) that I had to live through that allowed me to see and understand every socioeconomic strata of society.

Success is a retrospective conversation. Else, it’s just work – you work no matter how much fame or how little exposure you are getting. And life is a journey – sometimes you eat in a five-star restaurant, sometimes in a roadside shack, but at the end of the day you are working. And you have a responsibility to your craft no matter when you are working – from day one.

I have few complaints from the world. Instead, I look at how I can maneuver to the best of my ability to get to where I want to be.

