GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

Dubai Opera announces an unparalleled 2025–26 season of world-class performances

Experience a year of unforgettable performances at Dubai Opera

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
The opening gala brought together regional and international media, leading cultural figures, and distinguished guests, setting the tone for a season that celebrates the transformative power of the performing arts.
The opening gala brought together regional and international media, leading cultural figures, and distinguished guests, setting the tone for a season that celebrates the transformative power of the performing arts.

Dubai Opera is pulling out all the stops for its highly anticipated 2025–26 Season, offering more than 50 world-class productions spanning opera, ballet, musicals, concerts, Arabic music, comedy, theatre, and special galas. Over 1,000 artists from around the globe will take the stage, promising a year of unforgettable experiences that bridge genres, generations, and cultures.

A spectacular opening

The season kicks off in September 2025 with a stunning trilogy: Giacomo Puccini’s opera La Bohème, Ludwig van Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony paired with the Emperor Piano Concerto, and Tchaikovsky’s timeless ballet Swan Lake. The opening gala brought together regional and international media, leading cultural figures, and distinguished guests, setting the tone for a season that celebrates the transformative power of the performing arts.

Opera and classical music

Music lovers can look forward to the Middle East debut of piano superstar Yuja Wang, alongside the Dubai Opera debuts of the Mariinsky Theatre Orchestra and the National Philharmonic Orchestra of Russia. Operatic legends Plácido Domingo and José Carreras return to grace the stage, and Handel’s baroque masterpiece Tamerlano will receive its first fully staged performance at Dubai Opera.

Ballet and dance

International ballet icon Roberto Bolle will make his Dubai Opera debut, bringing world-class dance to the region in a performance not to be missed.

Musical theatre

The UAE premiere of the global sensation Wicked The Musical, co-presented by Dubai Opera and Broadway Entertainment, promises magic and spectacle. Audiences can also enjoy international blockbusters Grease and Rumi: The Musical, offering a perfect blend of classic and contemporary musical theatre.

Concerts and Arab music

Music fans can anticipate unforgettable concerts from international icons Kings of Convenience, Jon Batiste, and Goran Bregović. Meanwhile, a star-studded Arabic music lineup includes Najwa Karam, Zade Dirani, Elissa, Marilyne Naaman, The Yemenis Orchestra, Omar Khairat, and Khalid Abdulrahman, ensuring something for every music lover.

Theatre and comedy

Theatre enthusiasts will experience the regional debut of War and Peace, while comedy lovers can look forward to the 2025 edition of the Dubai Comedy Festival, promising laughter and entertainment for all.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE Philharmonic Orchestra launches Grand Second Season

UAE Philharmonic Orchestra launches Grand Second Season

29m ago2m read
Dubai Miracle Garden is the world's largest natural flower garden, and has over 100 million flowers of different varieties.

Dubai Miracle Garden reveals reopening date

2m read
The award is another testament to Emirates’ customer promise of ‘fly better’, and builds on multiple other accolades received in recent months

Emirates airline wins two global awards

2m read
Since its grand unveiling on May 8, 2009, the Dubai Fountain has stood as one of the world’s most iconic attractions, enchanting millions with its synchronised water, light, and music shows. Designed by WET Design, the creators of the Bellagio Fountains in Las Vegas, this engineering marvel stretches 275 metres across Burj Khalifa Lake.

Dubai Fountain’s journey: From grand opening to new era

2m read