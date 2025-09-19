Dubai Opera announces an unparalleled 2025–26 season of world-class performances

Experience a year of unforgettable performances at Dubai Opera
Dubai Opera is pulling out all the stops for its highly anticipated 2025–26 Season, offering more than 50 world-class productions spanning opera, ballet, musicals, concerts, Arabic music, comedy, theatre, and special galas. Over 1,000 artists from around the globe will take the stage, promising a year of unforgettable experiences that bridge genres, generations, and cultures.
The season kicks off in September 2025 with a stunning trilogy: Giacomo Puccini’s opera La Bohème, Ludwig van Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony paired with the Emperor Piano Concerto, and Tchaikovsky’s timeless ballet Swan Lake. The opening gala brought together regional and international media, leading cultural figures, and distinguished guests, setting the tone for a season that celebrates the transformative power of the performing arts.
Music lovers can look forward to the Middle East debut of piano superstar Yuja Wang, alongside the Dubai Opera debuts of the Mariinsky Theatre Orchestra and the National Philharmonic Orchestra of Russia. Operatic legends Plácido Domingo and José Carreras return to grace the stage, and Handel’s baroque masterpiece Tamerlano will receive its first fully staged performance at Dubai Opera.
Ballet and dance
International ballet icon Roberto Bolle will make his Dubai Opera debut, bringing world-class dance to the region in a performance not to be missed.
The UAE premiere of the global sensation Wicked The Musical, co-presented by Dubai Opera and Broadway Entertainment, promises magic and spectacle. Audiences can also enjoy international blockbusters Grease and Rumi: The Musical, offering a perfect blend of classic and contemporary musical theatre.
Music fans can anticipate unforgettable concerts from international icons Kings of Convenience, Jon Batiste, and Goran Bregović. Meanwhile, a star-studded Arabic music lineup includes Najwa Karam, Zade Dirani, Elissa, Marilyne Naaman, The Yemenis Orchestra, Omar Khairat, and Khalid Abdulrahman, ensuring something for every music lover.
Theatre enthusiasts will experience the regional debut of War and Peace, while comedy lovers can look forward to the 2025 edition of the Dubai Comedy Festival, promising laughter and entertainment for all.
