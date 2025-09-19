7 best upcoming Dubai concerts worth every ticket — from The Rasmus to Deep Purple

Dubai’s live music scene is heating up, and this season is packed with shows you absolutely cannot miss. From iconic rock legends to viral sensations, the city’s stages are ready to host some of the world’s biggest names. Rock fans, pop enthusiasts, and anyone who loves the thrill of live performances will find unforgettable nights, electric energy, and memories that linger long after the final encore. From The Rasmus’ nostalgic anthems to the legendary riffs of Deep Purple, here’s your guide to seven upcoming Dubai concerts worth every ticket in October and November.