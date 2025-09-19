7 best upcoming Dubai concerts worth every ticket — from The Rasmus to Deep Purple

Book your calendars, because the next two months promise to be a musical feast
Dubai’s live music scene is heating up, and this season is packed with shows you absolutely cannot miss. From iconic rock legends to viral sensations, the city’s stages are ready to host some of the world’s biggest names. Rock fans, pop enthusiasts, and anyone who loves the thrill of live performances will find unforgettable nights, electric energy, and memories that linger long after the final encore. From The Rasmus’ nostalgic anthems to the legendary riffs of Deep Purple, here’s your guide to seven upcoming Dubai concerts worth every ticket in October and November.
British multi-instrumentalist Youngr has won hearts (and screens) with over 2.5 million followers across social media. From Ibiza residencies to the Burning Man stage, his electrifying performances prove he’s more than just a viral sensation.
Best known for his one-take viral cover of Sweet Disposition, expect a mix of reimagined classics and original hits from his back catalogue — all delivered with the kind of energy that’ll have you dancing before the first beat drops.
When: Thursday, October 2
Where: P7 Arena, Media One Hotel, Al Sufouh
Tickets: From Dh 245
Belgian superstar Lost Frequencies is back to turn up the heat at Bohemia Beach Club on Saturday, October 4. Dubai knows him, and he knows Dubai — his sets are always packed, electrifying, and unforgettable.
The hitmaker behind Black Friday and Are You With Me will be joined by Serve Cold & Grigoré, Sam Oui, and Quilliam for a night of non-stop beats and vibes. Get ready to dance, party, and kick off the season the right way.
When: Saturday, October 4
Where: Bohemia Beach Club, FIVE Palm Jumeirah
Tickets: From Dh 150
Filipino pop icons SB19 are bringing their electrifying energy, bold choreography, and catchy hits to Dubai for a one-night-only performance. Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken, and Justin will light up the stage at Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, October 11.
Dubai is the next stop on their Simula At Wakas World Tour, which has already wowed fans across Southeast Asia, North America, and Tokyo. One of the Philippines’ biggest acts, SB19 spent seven weeks at number one on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart with their hit single Bazinga in 2021.
When: Saturday, October 11
Where: Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk
Tickets: From Dhs 199
One of India’s most celebrated musicians, composer, conductor, arranger, lyricist, and singer Ilaiyaraaja is coming to Dubai for a special performance at Dubai Opera on Saturday, October 18.
Nicknamed Isaignani (Tamil for “musical genius”), the maestro has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema, composing over 8,500 songs and scoring 1,418 feature films across languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. He’s also penned lyrics for more than 1,500 songs and lent his voice to over half of them — a true legend whose music has shaped generations.
When: Saturday, October 18 | 8:00 PM
Where: Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai
Tickets: From Dh 495
It’s the gig you’ve been waiting for! Finnish rock legends The Rasmus are hitting Dubai for a night of nostalgia, rock vibes, and top tunes on Monday, October 27.
Playing at The Agenda in Dubai Media City as part of their global tour, the band will take you through hits like In The Shadows and Eurovision favorite Jezebel — guaranteed to get you singing along.
When: Monday, October 27 | Doors from 7:00 PM
Where: The Agenda, Dubai Media City
Tickets: From Dh 300
You'll find your way home. Legendary Welsh rockers Stereophonics are taking the Coca-Cola Arena stage on Wednesday, October 29 for a night of unforgettable rock. Expect classic hits like Dakota and Have a Nice Day, along with tracks from their latest album, Make ‘Em Laugh, Make ‘Em Cry, Make ‘Em Wait.
When: Wednesday, October 29
Where: Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk
Tickets: From Dh 295 | Available via PlatinumList
Smoke on the water, fire in the sky!
Get ready, Dubai — Deep Purple is bringing the guitar riffs, epic vocals, and legendary hits to Coca-Cola Arena on Thursday, November 20. Yes, that includes the iconic Smoke On The Water — performed live by the band that made it legendary.
When: Thursday, November 20
Where: Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk
Tickets: From Dhs 249 | Multiple packages available
