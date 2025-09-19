Dubai, ready for Agam? South Indian fusion band to rock UAE this weekend

Over the years, they’ve rocked major festivals in India and abroad
Get ready, Dubai! A night of electrifying music is coming your way as the acclaimed South Indian Carnatic rock band Agam led by the charismatic Harish Sivaramakrishnan, takes over Al Nasr Leisureland on Saturday, September 20th at 8:30pm.
Hailing from Bengaluru, Agam is known for their signature fusion of traditional Carnatic ragas and modern rock, creating a sound that’s soulful and powerful.
Over the years, they’ve rocked major festivals in India and abroad, winning both critical acclaim and a devoted fan base — and now it’s Dubai’s turn to experience the magic.
This highly anticipated concert marks Agam's return to the UAE, promising a night packed with nostalgia, musical mastery, and boundary-pushing performances.
Whether you’re a long-time fan or a first-time listener, prepare to be swept away by their captivating rhythms, soaring vocals, and mesmerising instrumentals.
Event details:
Date: Friday, September 20, 2025
Time: 8:30 PM
Venue: Al Nasr Leisureland, Oud Metha, Dubai
Tickets: Available on Platinumlist and Q-Tickets
Contact: VIBE7 Events, 0522880566
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox