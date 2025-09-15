GOLD/FOREX
Sunidhi Chauhan brings Bollywood meets Beyoncé vibes in Dubai as she slays stage with stomp-the-stage energy

Think Shakira’s hip-swivels fused with Beyoncé’s moves to get idea of her UAE concert vibe

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Sunidhi Chauhan performance at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

Dubai: When Sunidhi Chauhan takes the stage, the rules of a Bollywood concert get rewritten.

We’re so used to seeing playback legends such as Arijit Singh or Shreya Ghoshal serenade audiences with haunting stillness, rooted behind a mic stand, delivering note-perfect ballads. But Sunidhi? She’s a different beast altogether. She doesn’t just sing her songs — she owns them, stomping across the stage like a queen who knows the crown is already hers.

Dressed in a blue bodysuit with glittering, shimmery accents, Sunidhi didn’t make an entrance — she made a declaration. From the first note of Crazy Kiya Re to the pulsing beats of Desi Girl, her set exploded with raw, kinetic energy. Think Shakira’s hip-swiveling heat fused with Beyoncé’s powerhouse presence — that’s the frequency Sunidhi operates on.

Her voice, bold and brassy, cut through the night with such force that you couldn’t just hear it; you felt it, vibrating in your chest, commanding your attention like a diva in her absolute prime.

And the crowd? They didn’t stand a chance. Polite head-bobbing gave way to unrestrained dancing in the aisles. Rows of fans abandoned their seats, moving in sync with her fearless energy, mirroring her swagger. This wasn’t an audience anymore — it was a dance army, rallied and ruled by their general in sequins.

What makes her different is that she isn’t trying to be “just” a playback singer moonlighting on stage.

Sunidhi Chauhan is a performer in every sense of the word. She struts, she roars, she belts, she commands the spotlight with the kind of authority that’s rare in Bollywood concerts, where spectacle is often borrowed from backup dancers or flashy visuals.

Here, the spectacle was her. Her vocals had grit and glamour, her presence was magnetic, and her stamina was superhuman.

In an industry where playback singers often blend into the shadows of the stars they lend their voices to, Sunidhi refuses to dim her light.

On that stage, she wasn’t singing for an actress on screen — she was the star. And if the audience’s frenzied energy was anything to go by, everyone knew it.

Sunidhi Chauhan doesn’t just perform — she unleashes. And after a night like that, one thing is clear: Bollywood concerts will never feel complete without her unstoppable, stomp-the-stage brand of magic.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
