Of course, no love story is without its twists. While the film unites two of South Asia’s most celebrated stars, its release journey hasn’t been smooth. Aabeer Gulaal won’t hit cinemas in India due to regulatory and distribution challenges, but fans in the UAE and Pakistan will get to experience it on the big screen. It’s a cross-border project that highlights both the complications and the possibilities of storytelling in the region.

On relationships and “The one”

“Having a relationship is a journey in life,” Khan reflects.

“Over the course of time, you come to that equilibrium point. It may feel like love at first sight, and it can work out, but you have to accept people with their flaws. That’s what we’re becoming more intolerant of — we just feel everything has to serve one’s own purpose. If something bothers you about your partner, you have to take it in your stride and make it work. That is a very big part of commitment. If you keep waiting forever, you might just wait forever.”

It’s a no-nonsense take on romance — one that grounds Aabeer Gulaal in the messy, imperfect reality of love.

Vaani Kapoor on Finding Herself

“She’s trying to first figure who she is and what she wants,” says Vaani Kapoor about her character.

“It’s a self-discovery for her. I’ve been there, and I still feel like I’m pretty much still there — still trying to decode what life has to offer. But if you ask me as an individual, yes, I feel I’m very old fashioned, very old school. I do believe in loyalty and commitment and just making one thing work.”

And Kapoor is just as candid about her own outlook.