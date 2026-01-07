Deepika Padukone hints at rom-com comeback and Ranbir Kapoor reunion: 'I really hope very, very soon'

Deepika shared a candid photo on Instagram from the first day of shooting, holding Shah Rukh Khan's hand. Along with the picture, she wrote a heartfelt note about what she learned from him nearly 18 years ago: "The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago, whilst filming Om Shanti Om, was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success. I couldn't agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I've made since. And that's probably why we're back making our 6th movie together."