Deepika Padukone hints at rom-com comeback and Ranbir Kapoor reunion: 'I really hope very, very soon'

The actress says she’s eager to return to love stories — if Bollywood allows it
Dubai: Deepika Padukone has finally addressed the question that's been on every fan's mind: when will she return to romantic comedies? And more interestingly, who would she like to star opposite?
At an intimate pre-birthday event for her fans, the actress sat down for a candid chat about her career, personal life, and future projects. What started as a simple question about rom-coms quickly turned into an enthusiastic casting session, with fans throwing out names like Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, and even her husband Ranveer Singh.
A video from the event, now circulating on social media, shows Deepika reading a fan's question: "When are we seeing you in a rom-com again?" Her response was encouraging. "I really hope very, very soon. As you all know, it is also one of my most favourite genres as an audience and also as an actor," she said.
However, the actress also shared her concerns about whether audiences currently want these types of films. "I just feel like the climate right now or the environment right now, I feel like the audience is seeking something else. But if so many of you want a rom-com, I am sure a large part of the public also wants that," she explained.
That's when things got interesting. Fans immediately began suggesting co-stars, starting with Hrithik Roshan and quickly moving to Ranbir Kapoor. When Ranbir's name came up, Deepika revealed something surprising: "We have spoken about it, honestly..." before being cut off by enthusiastic fans.
She continued: "But honestly, this is something that even my team and I keep looking out for. We are constantly looking for drama, love stories, rom-coms, these genres, but I feel like there are very few producers backing that kind of content, or very few writers writing it right now. If you come across an interesting book or interesting material, I'm always happy to look at that."
The host then threw Shah Rukh Khan's name into the mix as well. But it was Ranveer Singh's name that received the loudest cheers and applause from the crowd.
Deepika's comment about having "spoken about it" with Ranbir has added fuel to existing rumours about a possible collaboration. Back in December 2024, a behind-the-scenes photo from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani led fans to believe a sequel was coming. Then, in late 2025, more speculation surfaced around Ranbir Kapoor reviving the Raj Kapoor film banner with a contemporary adaptation of the 1956 Raj Kapoor and Nargis classic Chori Chori, reportedly to be helmed by Ayan Mukerji with Deepika as the female lead.
Whilst no official project has been announced, Deepika's acknowledgement that they've discussed working together suggests there might be truth to these rumours. A Deepika-Ranbir pairing would certainly generate headlines, given their past relationship and their previous successful collaborations in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha.
Meanwhile, Deepika is currently working on more immediate projects. Back in September 2025, she made an official announcement that she had started filming King with Shah Rukh Khan. The pair were last seen together in Jawan.
Deepika shared a candid photo on Instagram from the first day of shooting, holding Shah Rukh Khan's hand. Along with the picture, she wrote a heartfelt note about what she learned from him nearly 18 years ago: "The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago, whilst filming Om Shanti Om, was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success. I couldn't agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I've made since. And that's probably why we're back making our 6th movie together."
This will be their sixth collaboration, a testament to their successful working relationship that began with her debut film.
Besides King, Deepika will also appear in director Atlee's upcoming sci-fi film. Both projects are big-budget, high-stakes productions, which makes her desire to return to lighter, romantic fare even more understandable.
Deepika's comments about the lack of rom-coms in Bollywood reflect a broader industry trend. In recent years, Hindi cinema has leaned heavily towards action films, biopics, and socially relevant dramas. Romantic comedies, once a staple of Bollywood, have become increasingly rare.
The actress clearly misses the genre that helped establish her as a star. Films like Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and even Chennai Express showcased her talent for combining comedy with romance, something audiences haven't seen from her in recent years.
She even invited fans to help her find suitable material, saying: "If you come across an interesting book, interesting material, always happy to look at that."
Whether it's with Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, or someone else entirely, Deepika seems genuinely keen to return to romantic comedies. The challenge isn't her willingness but finding producers and writers willing to back such projects in the current market.
Her openness about having discussions with Ranbir suggests that reunion might happen sooner rather than later. And given how enthusiastically fans responded to the possibility, there's clearly an audience waiting for exactly that kind of film.
For now, fans will have to wait and see if any of these rom-com dreams actually materialise. But at least they know Deepika is actively looking, and that's more promising news than they've had in years.
