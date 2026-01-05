GOLD/FOREX
Deepika Padukone turns 40 and celebrates with surprise fan meet

The Bollywood star rang in her milestone birthday with cake, hugs and fan love

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
3 MIN READ
Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone rang in her 40th birthday on January 5th 2026, and her devoted fans made sure it was a celebration to remember.
Pinkvilla

Dubai: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone rang in her 40th birthday on January 5 2026, and her devoted fans made sure it was a celebration to remember.

The surprise fan meet

A day before Deepika turned 40, her admirers organised a grand fan meet.

Videos on social media show her cutting an impressive three-tiered chocolate and berries cake with a giant knife, beaming as fans cheered her on. According to Pinkvilla, in one particularly sweet moment, Deepika offered a piece of cake to her fans before playfully eating it herself, drawing laughter from the crowd. She blew flying kisses to thank everyone for the lovely celebration.

A special fan encounter

Among the many people who call themselves Deepika fans is Indian cricketer Sneh Rana, who has admired the actress ever since her Bollywood debut nearly two decades ago.

When Rana finally got the chance to meet Padukone, the cricketer couldn't contain her excitement. Posting on her Instagram handle, Rana shared multiple photos from their meeting and wrote: "From the moment I found out I had a chance to meet you, the inner child in me jumped with joy. Ever since Om Shanti Om, you became my instant favourite. Your warmth was exhilarating @deepikapadukone. It was a moment I'll cherish for a long time. You are a sweetheart."

Turning 40 in style

Deepika entering her 40s marks a significant milestone for the actress, who has spent nearly 18 years dominating Bollywood. From her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om to blockbusters like Chennai Express, Padmaavat, and Pathaan, she's remained one of Hindi cinema's biggest stars.

But beyond the glitz and glamour, what seems to resonate most with fans is Deepika's genuine warmth, going by the comment sections.

As she celebrates turning 40, surrounded by love from millions of fans worldwide and her husband Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone shows no signs of slowing down.

Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.

