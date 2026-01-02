GOLD/FOREX
Ice Spice needs help after 26 birthday bash on NY, videos go viral

The rapper rang in her birthday and New Year’s in NYC with friends and big energy

Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
Ice Spice attends the Kate Spade New York and NYLON "Holiday Duo-ets"
Dubai: Ice Spice rang in her 26th birthday with a party at PHD Rooftop Lounge in New York City on Wednesday night, and by the look of things, she had a lot of fun.

A helping hand (or two)

TMZ managed to get footage of the rapper leaving the venue, and let's just say she needed some assistance getting to her waiting sprinter van. The clip shows Ice initially trying to leave on her own before someone from her team gently suggests she head back inside and try that exit again.

After a moment to process what was happening, Ice reemerged with a friend to lean on. She still wobbled her way towards the van and nearly took a tumble before someone in her group caught her just in time. Crisis averted, and she made it into the car without any actual incidents

The guest list

Inside the party, which was held at the rooftop lounge, attendees included streamer PlaqueBoyMax, gymnast Suni Lee, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Cash Cobain. Fan accounts on X shared clips from inside showing everyone enjoying themselves.

PlaqueBoyMax actually trailed behind Ice as she left, turning to acknowledge the crowd when someone shouted his name.

New Year's baby with big plans

For anyone who didn't know, Ice Spice was born on New Year's Day, which means her birthday celebrations essentially double as New Year's Eve parties.

As for what she's hoping to achieve now that she's 26. During a recent appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, Ice revealed her New Year's resolution is straightforward: "just make more money." Areeb Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.

