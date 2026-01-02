Who was Victoria Kafka Jones? Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter found dead at 34 in hotel

Victoria made her on-screen debut as a child in her father’s Men in Black II
In the early hours of New Year’s Day, Victoria Kafka Jones, 34, daughter of actor Tommy Lee Jones, was found dead in a luxurious hotel room at the Fairmont in San Francisco.
The San Francisco Fire Department told the Daily Mail that they responded to a medical aid call at 2:52 a.m. on Thursday. Emergency personnel assessed the situation and pronounced Victoria dead at the scene. The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) and the San Francisco Medical Examiner were also present, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.
A source told the Daily Mail that hotel staff discovered a woman in her mid-30s unresponsive. CPR was performed, but she was pronounced deceased by emergency responders. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411, beginning the message with “SFPD.”
Victoria was the daughter of Tommy Lee Jones and his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley, whom he was married to from 1981 to 1996. She had a brother, Austin Leonard Jones, 42.
Tommy Lee Jones is a Hollywood heavyweight, known for iconic roles in No Country for Old Men, Batman Forever, and the original Men in Black (1997), and he’s even taken home an Academy Award.
His daughter, Victoria Kafka Jones, made her own Hollywood debut in Men in Black II in 2002. She later appeared in a standout role in her father’s 2005 film The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, a project that also involved her stepmother, Dawn Laurel-Jones, who worked as the film’s stills photographer.
As Victoria grew older, she stepped back from acting but remained connected to the spotlight, occasionally attending red carpet events and premieres with her father, including the 2017 Just Getting Started premiere.
A spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department confirmed officers responded at approximately 3:14 a.m. to a report of a deceased person at the hotel on the 900 block of Mason Street. Medics had already declared the woman deceased, and the Medical Examiner conducted an investigation. Authorities have asked anyone with information to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text TIP411, beginning the message with “SFPD.”
Tommy Lee Jones has been married three times. His first marriage was to Kate Lardner from 1971 to 1978; the couple did not have any children.
His second marriage was to Kimberlea Cloughley from 1981 to 1996, and together they had two children. Austin Leonard Jones, born on November 9, 1982, has pursued a career as an actor, composer, and musician, contributing to projects including The Homesman, in which he acted alongside his father and Victoria.
Since March 19, 2001, Tommy Lee Jones has been married to Dawn Laurel-Jones, a former photographer and camera operator whose credits include Men in Black II and RoboCop 2. The couple met on the set of The Good Old Boys in 1995, and they do not have children together.
Also In This Package
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox