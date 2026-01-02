Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter Victoria found dead at 34 in San Francisco hotel

Victoria made her on-screen debut as a child in her father’s Men in Black II
Tragedy struck on New Year’s Day when Victoria Jones, daughter of Hollywood star Tommy Lee Jones, was found dead in an upscale San Francisco hotel at the age of 34.
The San Francisco Fire Department told the Daily Mail they responded to a medical call at 2:52 am. Thursday at the Fairmont San Francisco. Emergency personnel assessed the scene and pronounced one person dead. The San Francisco Police Department and Medical Examiner also responded, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.
According to sources, hotel staff alerted authorities after finding a woman in her mid-30s unresponsive. CPR was administered, but she was declared dead at the scene. The woman was confirmed to be Victoria. TMZ first reported the incident, noting that police took over the scene after the death was confirmed.
Victoria was born on September 3, 1991, and is the daughter of Tommy Lee Jones and his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley, to whom he was married from 1981 to 1996. She also has a brother, Austin, 42.
Victoria made her on-screen debut as a child in her father’s Men in Black II in 2002 and appeared in a handful of projects, including a 2005 episode of One Tree Hill and a role in the Western The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, directed by Tommy Lee Jones. While she has not acted recently, she occasionally attended red carpet events with her father.
A spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department confirmed officers responded at approximately 3:14 a.m. to a report of a deceased person at the hotel on the 900 block of Mason Street. Medics had already declared the woman deceased, and the Medical Examiner conducted an investigation. Authorities have asked anyone with information to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text TIP411, beginning the message with “SFPD.”
Tommy Lee Jones has been married three times. His first marriage was to Kate Lardner from 1971 to 1978; the couple did not have any children.
His second marriage was to Kimberlea Cloughley from 1981 to 1996, and together they had two children. Austin Leonard Jones, born on November 9, 1982, has pursued a career as an actor, composer, and musician, contributing to projects including The Homesman, in which he acted alongside his father. Victoria explored acting with roles in Men in Black II.
Since March 19, 2001, Tommy Lee Jones has been married to Dawn Laurel-Jones, a former photographer and camera operator whose credits include Men in Black II and RoboCop 2. The couple met on the set of The Good Old Boys in 1995, and they do not have children together.
