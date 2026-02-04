From Spice Island to UAE: Thambapanni's journey of flavor and community

Thambapanni is more than just food. We believe in sustainable growth built on community and passion. Our team is at the heart of everything we do; we encourage them to share their ideas, feedback, and their vision for our journey. We proudly support local talent through our cricket, netball, and rugby teams, providing young Sri Lankans with opportunities they may not have had back home. We are deeply committed to various community programmes and charitable causes, extending our active support and participation.