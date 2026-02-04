From Spice Island to UAE: Thambapanni's journey of flavor and community

Sri Lankan cuisine draws on 200+ years of heritage and rich, aromatic spices
Thambapanni began its journey as a humble restaurant serving soul-satisfying Sri Lankan cuisine, rooted in tradition and authenticity. Through the years, it has grown beyond being just a dining destination — today, Thambapanni stands as a household name within the Sri Lankan community in the UAE and a proud flag bearer of the nation’s culinary excellence.
Sri Lankan cuisine, shaped by over 200 years of heritage and known for its rich and aromatic spices, traces its origins to the time when the island was famously called the Spice Island. Influenced by centuries of European rule, our food today carries a unique blend of flavours — a fusion of history and culture on every plate, packed with flavour.
At Thambapanni, we take this legacy to the global stage. With two thriving locations and a strong delivery network, we serve hundreds of satisfied customers daily. We enjoy the best of both worlds when it comes to our customer base: half are Sri Lankans seeking a taste of home, while the rest are food lovers from around the world who have fallen in love with our vibrant cuisine.
Thambapanni is more than just food. We believe in sustainable growth built on community and passion. Our team is at the heart of everything we do; we encourage them to share their ideas, feedback, and their vision for our journey. We proudly support local talent through our cricket, netball, and rugby teams, providing young Sri Lankans with opportunities they may not have had back home. We are deeply committed to various community programmes and charitable causes, extending our active support and participation.
Our catering division is among the busiest in the region, serving everything from corporate events to large musical shows and sporting and school events.
Leading with pride and purpose, Thambapanni stands as a symbol of Sri Lanka’s spirit in the UAE — honouring our heritage, celebrating our people, and sharing the island’s flavours with the world.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox