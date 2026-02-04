Sri Lanka Business Council UAE celebrates 35 Years of strengthening bilateral ties

For over 35 years, the Council has strengthened Sri Lanka–UAE trade and investment ties
As Sri Lanka commemorates its 78th Independence Day, the Sri Lanka Business Council UAE (SLBC UAE) extends its warmest congratulations to our motherland and Sri Lankans across the globe who continue to uphold the nation’s values of resilience, enterprise, and unity.
This year holds special significance for SLBC UAE as we also celebrate 35 years of continuous service as one of the longest-established overseas Sri Lankan business councils. Over three and a half decades, the Council has evolved into a respected platform strengthening trade, investment, and professional ties between Sri Lanka and the UAE.
The anniversary celebrations were proudly kick-started in November with the inaugural SLBC Exhibition Pavilion, held alongside Chronicles of Ceylon — a flagship Sri Lankan food festival organised by Pullman Dubai Creek City Centre, Deira, showcasing the island’s finest cuisine and culinary heritage. SLBC UAE participated as a key sponsor, curating a dedicated exhibition pavilion that complemented the festival by highlighting Sri Lanka’s business excellence alongside its rich gastronomic traditions.
The pavilion was ceremonially declared open by Professor Arusha Cooray, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the UAE, together with Consul General Alexi Gunasekara, in the presence of SLBC’s eminent senior advisors Farook Kassim and Gamini Kannangara, as well as prominent members of the Council.
The well-curated exhibition highlighted the key Sri Lankan industries and featured respected brands such as Dilmah, Colombo Port City – China Harbour, PrimeLand Group, DFCC Bank, Sargia Holidays, Deo Global Spices, Serendip Oud, and Impact IT. Beyond exhibitions, SLBC UAE continued to strengthen high-level engagement.
A delegation of Council members had the honour of meeting President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, reinforcing the Council’s role as a constructive bridge between national leadership and the overseas business community.
Social responsibility remained central to SLBC UAE’s mission. During the year, the Council contributed Rs 4.5 million each to Ayati – the Centre of Excellence for Differently Abled Children, Mahela Jayawardena’s Cancer Hospital, and the Bleed Good Foundation, which addresses period poverty among women through its young UAE ambassador Ayanna Wawulagala.
