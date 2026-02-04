Discover Sri Lankan culinary diversity in UAE's top eateries

From kottu to rice and curry, UAE eateries showcase Sri Lanka’s bold flavours to life
This restaurant takes a thoughtful, inclusive approach to Sri Lankan cuisine, showcasing the island’s diversity through food. Despite being a small island, Sri Lanka’s flavours vary widely, shaped by geography, communities, and access to fresh produce. Thambapanni captures this diversity, offering a menu inspired by regional cuisines from across the island.
One of the restaurant’s strengths is its effort to move past the stereotype that Sri Lankan food is always fiery. While chillies, black pepper and bold spices are part of the cuisine, many dishes are lighter, well-balanced and not overly spicy. At Thambapanni, everything is made from scratch, and diners are guided through the menu, with spice levels adjusted to preference. By default, dishes are kept mild, allowing the island’s flavours to shine without overwhelming heat.
Choosing menu highlights isn’t easy, but the kottu rotti and hot butter cuttlefish are clear favourites. Alongside its à la carte menu, Thambapanni also runs a weekend buffet, offering a generous spread for diners who want to experience a broad range of Sri Lankan flavours in a single meal.
This popular spot has built a strong following in the UAE by keeping flavours authentic and service warm. The setting is relaxed and inviting, making it easy to settle in and enjoy a hearty meal.
Start with the Isso Wada as an appetiser. Crisp, golden fritters packed with spiced prawns are crunchy on the outside and soft within, and are simply addictive and perfect for sharing. For mains, the string hoppers with beef curry are a standout. Light, delicate hoppers are paired with a rich, slow-cooked gravy full of depth. The traditional fish curry is another must-try. Tangy and fragrant, it brings classic Sri Lankan coastal flavours to the table.
Thushani’s at Discovery Gardens is one of those places regulars quietly turn to. It’s casual, unfussy, and focused on getting Sri Lankan food right. The menu covers all the classics you’d expect, from pol roti, hoppers, sambols to a solid spread of curries. But, it’s the balance of flavour that really makes it unique.
The crab curry is one of the stars on the menu. Rich, spicy but not overpowering, it’s best enjoyed with plain rice so nothing competes with the gravy. The prawn, mutton and beef curries are equally well done, each layered and comforting without being heavy. If you’re visiting over the weekend, don’t miss the Sri Lankan-style biryani or the lamprais. Both are hearty, flavour-packed and highly satisfying.
It’s the kind of place you return to when you want something familiar done properly. And if you’d rather eat at home, Thushani’s is available on most major food delivery platforms.
This hotspot covers the full spectrum of Sri Lankan delicacies, prepared just the way regulars expect. The menu is broad, familiar, and full of flavour, making it an easy favourite for repeat visits.
The roti kottu is the star. Hot off the griddle and packed with spice, the chicken kottu is a safe bet, but the veggie, egg, beef, and prawn versions are equally satisfying.
The chicken curry is rich and well-balanced, best paired with soft hoppers and a generous helping of Sri Lankan-style sambol. There’s a whole range of hoppers to choose from, perfect for soaking up every bit of gravy.
Here, you’ll find straightforward Sri Lankan food, cooked with precision and served without fuss.
This venue is as much about the setting as it is about the food. Located right by Dubai Marina, it offers indoor and outdoor seating with uninterrupted waterfront views. It’s the kind of place where you naturally linger longer than planned.
Lamprais is an all-time favourite and a clear highlight of the menu. Fragrant rice, slow-cooked meat curry, sambol, and sides are wrapped in banana leaf and baked until everything comes together.
The prawn curry, cooked with the five-spice mix, is bold and aromatic, while the cuttlefish curry in coconut milk is creamy and perfectly balanced. Pol roti is best enjoyed fresh and warm, ideal for scooping up gravies.
Service is polished yet relaxed. It’s a great spot for catch-ups or simply settling in for good Sri Lankan food by the water.
