Discover Sri Lankan culinary diversity in UAE's top eateries

One of the restaurant’s strengths is its effort to move past the stereotype that Sri Lankan food is always fiery. While chillies, black pepper and bold spices are part of the cuisine, many dishes are lighter, well-balanced and not overly spicy. At Thambapanni, everything is made from scratch, and diners are guided through the menu, with spice levels adjusted to preference. By default, dishes are kept mild, allowing the island’s flavours to shine without overwhelming heat.