Has GTA 6 been delayed again to 2027? What we know so far

After 13 years, fans patience is running thin—has GTA 6 been pushed to 2027?

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
To be fair, Rockstar’s obsession with perfection is nothing new. Red Dead Redemption 2 was famously delayed a whole year — and ended up being a masterpiece.

Gamers, brace yourselves. The hype train for Grand Theft Auto 6 is barreling down the tracks—and yes, we’ve heard the whispers about another delay. For years, fans have been juggling a carousel of 'release date rumours,' and now chatter about a possible 2027 drop has the internet clutching its controller in despair. But breathe easy: Rockstar Games is sticking to November 19, 2026.

GTA 6 official release date

Mark your calendars and clear your schedules: GTA 6 hits on 19 November 2026. That’s a slight shuffle from the previously planned May 26, 2026 launch. Ignore the 2027 chatter—it’s just social media speculation, as The Sunday Guardian emphasises. November is stacked with major releases, making GTA 6 the crown jewel of 2026’s gaming lineup.

Why all the 'delay' whispers?

Every whisper of a 2027 release spiraled into wildfire because fans are sensitive about previous delays (we get it, 13 years is a long time to wait). But insiders confirm, according to various outlets like The Sunday Guardian: Rockstar is focused, committed, and not secretly planning a 2027 launch.

Rockstar wants GTA 6 polished, immersive, and massive—Vice City with more regions, more chaos, more everything. Modern AAA game development is expensive, intricate, and brutally ambitious. So yeah, delays are part of the plan. To be fair, Rockstar’s obsession with perfection is nothing new. Red Dead Redemption 2 was famously delayed a whole year — and ended up being a masterpiece. 

It's clear, Rockstar promises to build an empire. GTA VI promises a vast new world—Leonida, inspired by Florida—complete with dual protagonists: Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, the franchise’s first female lead.

They swear the billion-dollar, 12-year wait will be worth it. Every palm tree shadow, every police chase, every satirical billboard has been crafted to perfection. Meanwhile, fans joke they’ll need retirement savings to buy the deluxe edition.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
