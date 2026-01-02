Has GTA 6 been delayed again to 2027? What we know so far

Gamers, brace yourselves. The hype train for Grand Theft Auto 6 is barreling down the tracks—and yes, we’ve heard the whispers about another delay. For years, fans have been juggling a carousel of 'release date rumours,' and now chatter about a possible 2027 drop has the internet clutching its controller in despair. But breathe easy: Rockstar Games is sticking to November 19, 2026.