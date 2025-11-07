The path to release has been anything but smooth. Early footage leaks in 2022, courtesy of a hacker known as teapotuberhacker, revealed Vice City’s new look, in-progress character models, and gameplay tests. Rockstar was quick to shut it down, but the internet had already exploded. Some footage sparked confusion, others memes, but the leaks did little to dampen the growing hype. And then there were internal controversies: remote work was curtailed, some employees were let go, and unionisation efforts were met with protests outside Rockstar offices. All of it added layers to the saga of GTA 6—a game already infamous for suspense and spectacle before a single official release.