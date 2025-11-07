GOLD/FOREX
GTA 6 delayed again — here’s when it will be released

Rockstar pushes release, sparking fan frustration and memes. Will it be worth the wait?

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
To be fair, Rockstar’s obsession with perfection is nothing new. Red Dead Redemption 2 was famously delayed a whole year — and ended up being a masterpiece.

Alright, deep breath, gamers — the chaos has arrived. Grand Theft Auto VI has officially been delayed again. Yes, Rockstar just pushed the release to November 19, 2026 — meaning we’re still at least a year (and several emotional breakdowns) away from cruising through Vice City in 4K.

Originally meant for Fall 2025, then bumped to May 2026, now it’s... yeah, next year. Rockstar says it needs “extra months to finish the game with the level of polish fans have come to expect and deserve.” Translation: It’s not ready, and we’re terrified of breaking the internet with a buggy mess.

Fans aren’t taking it quietly. Over on Reddit, one user wrote, “At this point, GTA 6 will release when I retire,” while another sighed, “Fine, but at least give us something — a screenshot, a loading screen, Jason’s haircut, anything.” Twitter (X) wasn’t far behind, with memes of tumbleweeds rolling through Vice City and jokes like “My grandkids are gonna love this game.”

To be fair, Rockstar’s obsession with perfection is nothing new. Red Dead Redemption 2 was famously delayed a whole year — and ended up being a masterpiece. But after 12 years since GTA V, patience is wearing thinner than Trevor’s temper.

The studio insists it’s “incredibly excited” for players to experience the new setting — Leonida, a fictional Florida-esque state that includes a modern-day Vice City. Which sounds amazing, but also… it better cure road rage and pay rent after all this waiting.

Of course, the delay comes after some behind-the-scenes drama — Rockstar recently fired 31 UK employees, sparking union accusations and fan outrage. Not exactly the best timing for a “sorry, we’re delaying again” announcement.

So here we are: another delay, another wave of memes, and another round of “we’ll wait because we always do.” By the time GTA 6 lands, it’ll probably be one of the most expensive games ever made — and if it’s anything less than mind-blowing, fans will riot (digitally, of course… for now).

Until then, cue the collective gamer sigh: Fine, Rockstar. Take your time. But it better be perfect.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
