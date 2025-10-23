7 spine-tingling horror games to play this Halloween, UAE 2025

Halloween 2025 is just around the corner, and for gamers in the UAE, there’s no better way to get into the spooky spirit than by diving into some seriously chilling horror games. From undead hordes to psychological terrors, the gaming world is packed with experiences that will have your heart racing and your palms sweating. It doesn't matter if you're a survival horror veteran or a newcomer craving thrills, these seven spine-tingling titles promise intense gameplay, eerie atmospheres, and jump scares that hit just when you least expect them. Get ready to power up your console, turn down the lights, and embrace the fear.