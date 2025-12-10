Why India can’t stop obsessing over fair skin—and why it makes my brown skin crawl

Dubai: Earlier today, I wrote about a dark-skinned groom in Madhya Pradesh who was mercilessly trolled after posting a wedding picture. Comments speculated that his fair-skinned bride must be a gold digger, that he must hold a government job, or that she was somehow forced into marrying him. The reality? Far simpler. They met in college 11 years ago, fell in love, and chose to celebrate their relationship.

The Madhya Pradesh groom’s story isn’t an isolated incident—it’s a cultural snapshot. And it’s not just regular folks who get labelled. Actress Bipasha Basu recently opened up about her experiences with colourism, and spoiler: it’s a long story. Growing up in Kolkata, her family called her “dusky” compared to her fairer sister. That adjective stuck. When she started modelling, newspapers dubbed her the “dusky girl from Kolkata,” and Bollywood audiences were introduced to her the same way. Her skin colour even got tied to her “sex appeal.” Yet she stuck to her principles, rejecting lucrative fairness-brand endorsements over the years.

Fast forward to my twenties, when marriage became a topic. The feedback was usually qualified: she’s educated, capable… but not fair. My mother, convinced I needed a little extra help, made me drink milk with saffron, promising it would make me fairer. And don’t even get me started on matrimonial ads and fairness creams—light skin apparently equals beauty, opportunity, and acceptance. Even my father, an IIT-educated banker, described me as “wheatish” in my bio-data—a polite way of saying not fair enough.

