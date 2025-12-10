Rajput and his wife, Sonali Chouksey, who met as college students in 2014, married last month in Madhya Pradesh after 11 years together. Their colourful ceremony looked like any other Indian wedding — but once the images reached social media, the couple found themselves at the centre of unwanted attention.

For those who say they “don’t match”, he had a simple response: “When you look at us, do we look unhappy? We aren’t. Because I have her, and she has me.”

India’s long-standing bias towards fair skin formed the unspoken backdrop to this reaction. For decades, fairness creams have dominated the beauty market. Brands such as Fair & Lovely — now rebranded as Glow & Lovely — and men’s fairness products endorsed by major stars, including Shah Rukh Khan in the past, helped reinforce the idea that lighter skin is more desirable.

