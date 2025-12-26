New Year beauty reset: The hair and makeup changes that actually show

Beauty resets after the festive rush. Ruchi Sharma explains the changes that show
January always brings talk of a reset. In beauty terms, that reset lands fastest when the change is visible and intentional. According to hair and makeup expert Ruchi Sharma, a new-year refresh works best when it feels decisive rather than cautious.
“A fresh start often shows most when there’s a noticeable change,” she says. That might mean cutting off a significant amount of length or choosing a bolder hair colour instead of staying in the comfort zone of natural tones and subtle caramel highlights. For others, it shows up through routine shifts. Red lips becoming a signature. Smoky eyes making a comeback. Going blonde. Committing to a sharp bob. These choices signal change because they look different the moment you step out.
When it comes to haircuts, Sharma sees January as a time for clean, purposeful moves. Blunt cuts, sleek bobs, and collarbone-length trims dominate because they sharpen the overall look and feel instantly put together. Curtain fringes and wispy bangs remain popular because they frame the face without feeling heavy or permanent. Even taking off a noticeable length carries weight. It feels symbolic. Light. Refreshing. An easy way to elevate how you look heading into the year ahead.
Hair colour, she admits, is where people hesitate. The smartest updates right now avoid fighting your natural base. Slightly deepening your existing colour, adding soft dimension, or opting for a gloss can transform how healthy and polished your hair looks.
“It still feels like a change,” she says, “but one that grows out nicely and doesn’t need constant upkeep.” The appeal lies in movement and shine rather than dramatic contrast.
Not every reset needs scissors or dye. Sharma often suggests starting with styling. A new parting. Leaning into natural texture. Shifting from ultra-sleek to something softer and undone. These small adjustments can completely change how your hair feels day to day. They deliver a refresh without commitment, which makes them perfect for easing into the year.
Makeup follows a similar logic. The quickest way to feel updated is through the lips. Switching your usual shade for a fresh nude, a soft berry, or a bold red alters the entire mood of your face. Sharma believes a lip colour sets the tone for the rest of your makeup. It feels intentional without requiring a full routine overhaul. Confidence follows quickly.
Right now, she sees “new energy” in makeup that feels lighter and more effortless. Skin takes priority. Glowing, natural finishes replace heavy or overly matte bases. Colour palettes stay close to the skin. Warm browns, gentle rosy tones, soft neutrals, and sheer layers dominate because they look healthy and easy. These shades enhance rather than mask, which gives that just-updated feeling without looking trend-driven.
After the festive season, many people want to look polished again without the excess. Sharma’s approach focuses on restraint. A well-prepped base. Light coverage. Spot concealing only where needed. Natural glow instead of sculpted contour. Brows stay softly groomed. Eyes carry subtle definition. Cheeks get a healthy flush. The result looks considered and wearable. Balance matters more than technique.
For everyday work makeup, she suggests stripping things back. Focus on the steps that actually make you feel put together. Evening out the skin. Brushing up brows. Choosing one feature to highlight, either lips or eyes. Multitasking products help. Familiar shades speed things up. The routine feels faster and more deliberate, never rushed.
As for habits to leave behind, Sharma avoids hard rules. Makeup remains personal. Some feel their best with full glam. Others prefer a lighter hand. The new year simply offers a chance to question habits done on autopilot. Heavy base layers. Overly structured contour. Trends worn out of routine rather than joy. Choosing with intention brings makeup back to feeling like yourself again.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox