New Year beauty reset: The hair and makeup changes that actually show

“A fresh start often shows most when there’s a noticeable change,” she says. That might mean cutting off a significant amount of length or choosing a bolder hair colour instead of staying in the comfort zone of natural tones and subtle caramel highlights. For others, it shows up through routine shifts. Red lips becoming a signature. Smoky eyes making a comeback. Going blonde. Committing to a sharp bob. These choices signal change because they look different the moment you step out.