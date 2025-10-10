For someone who found global fame in her late fifties, Sima Taparia is almost evangelical about reinvention. “There is no boundary for creativity,” she says. “Don’t think, ‘Oh, I am 60 or 70.’ Whatever creativity you have, just go for it!”

“Expectation is the main cause of unhappiness. A little expectation is okay, but if you expect too much, you spoil your life and your partner’s life. Have patience, care for your partner, and your life will be smooth.”

As for the viral rumour that her matchmaking fees cost as much as a wedding, she laughs it off. “Fake video!” she exclaims. “Why will I charge like this? I am also a mother — who will pay that?”

In a world of swipes and filters, Sima remains unimpressed by dating apps. “In my way, there is a mediator, a common person. Eye contact is there. You can meet, you can see the family. In apps, it’s all fake type. You just see on the net and say, ‘This is the girl.’”

She reveals she always wanted to sing but thought her voice wasn’t good enough. “Then I sang, and the songs went viral — eight million, nine million on YouTube!” she laughs. “Age is not a limit. You can start anything, anytime.”

