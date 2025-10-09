She’s had her share of close calls.

“I’ve had my share of accidents,” she admits.

“I’m over it. I’m immune to those accidents. And the only thing I can see is the finish line and wanting to get there first. Nothing else matters.”

That kind of tunnel vision extends beyond the racetrack.

“There is no fun side,” she says with a shrug.

“And I don’t even want to have any fun side because I really am focused on one thing and one thing only, and that’s been the case since the last five years. It is the top place on the podium. That’s it.”

Even her downtime sounds disciplined.

“I’d rather be on the podium than in any party,” she laughs.

"I’d be out of place at a party. Honestly, I’ve been to a couple in the recent past, and I’ve actually not enjoyed myself. I want to go get my sleep, get up early, go to the gym, and then be prepared for the next day.”

Winning in her own lane

When I ask how she handles bad days, her answer is refreshingly human. “You do have your down days as well,” she says. “But you make sure that those days are not the ones that count. It’s the ones that you really need to pep yourself up for — especially if you want to get somewhere. Because as a racer, half the race is won in your head, and then on the track.”

And what about the bigger question — can women really have it all?

Diana doesn’t hesitate. “I don’t think so,” she says firmly. “It’s not about women having it all. It’s about choosing the best. Choose priorities. Prioritise your life. That’s what I do. You need to decide with yourself what is important to you and how you’re going to live your life for yourself. You need to stop thinking that you need to make everyone around you happy. Because no matter what you do, whether you’re a professional or a homemaker, that’s not going to be possible.”