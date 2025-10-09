Diana Pundole swapped a stable teaching job for life on fast lane, but she has no regrets
Dubai: "I’m not unveiling a Ferrari,” corrects Diana Pundole, flashing a smile that could rival the gleam of the car behind her.
“I’m unveiling MY Ferrari.”
That single correction, told without a hint of arrogance, tells you everything you need to know about India’s first female racing driver — composed, confident, and completely in control.
We meet in Dubai, moments before she’s unveiled her very own white and blue 296 Ferrari Challenge car.
“It’s a Ferrari race car,” she says, eyes lighting up.
“So that makes it even more special. And you know, when you think about it as a child, I’ve always dreamt of having a Ferrari, and it has gone one step further because it’s a Ferrari race car. It’s not even road legal. It is amazing. It is a real dream come true. And I’m so proud that I’ve got myself to this position.”
Soon, she’ll be taking her Ferrari across some of the most famous Formula One tracks in the Middle East.
"I am going to cover Saudi, Doha, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi. I’m really looking forward to these fabulous, world-renowned tracks.”
In a world where racing is often viewed as a male-dominated, testosterone-charged sport, Diana, a mother of two and a teacher hopeful from Pune, has shattered the glass ceiling by claiming the national championship title in the saloon category at the MRF Indian National Car Racing Championship 2024, held in Chennai.
Diana’s journey to the top is nothing short of extraordinary. Her passion for racing ignited eight years ago when she received an unexpected call from Coimbatore, South India, inviting her to participate in a car racing championship. At that time, she was one of 200 women selected from across India to undergo rigorous trials as part of a national talent hunt. Despite skepticism and numerous challenges, Diana’s determination propelled her forward, eventually earning her a spot among the top six contenders.
If you had met Diana a decade ago, you might have found her in a classroom.
“I studied all of my life to become a teacher,” she says.
“I did my masters, I did my B.Ed., and I was going to just become a teacher. And one week before that, I came across this national talent hunt, and I said, okay, I’ll just go for the weekend and check it out. Let’s see, you know, because I like driving so much and driving fast so much. And then after winning it, I was like, wait, that’s it. I can’t do anything but this.”
She laughs when she recalls how it all began.
“I didn’t start as a winner. You know, nobody does that. I had no formal training, and I started coming at the end of every race, finishing last, and I kept going back, and I kept going back. This doesn’t happen if you don’t really love what you’re doing," she says.
She's also honest enough to admit that it all feels like an amazing dream laced with sheer hard work and perseverance. No guts, no glory rings true to her life story.
"Now that I look back at myself, I’m like, wow, I actually went back, even though I lost pathetically. But you see, after all these years, I can’t believe I actually followed my dream. And the power of actually doing something with passion and relentlessly going at it every day really gets you success. It is the simplest formula to life.”
And yes, she admits, you do have to be a little bit mad to walk away from safety and chase speed.
“You have to be a little crazy to do what I do,” she laughs.
“Everyone’s gonna be like, are you really serious? Are you gonna, like, drop a teacher’s, you know, a sure-shot teacher’s job, and then go into something that has no future, no finances, nothing. No budget. Where are you going in life? And I can’t even believe myself that I actually let go of that and put my head down and did something that nobody in the entire country heard of. It’s unheard of.”
Driving, for Diana, is a meditative act.
“Actually, when I’m driving with my family or friends in the car, I don’t hear what they’re saying,” she says. “It just comes to me naturally that I’m so zoned into the road that I can’t even hear if they’re talking to me. So in a race car, it’s even more amplified. I actually can’t think of anything but the racetrack, the car, and becoming one with the car and the track.”
She’s had her share of close calls.
“I’ve had my share of accidents,” she admits.
“I’m over it. I’m immune to those accidents. And the only thing I can see is the finish line and wanting to get there first. Nothing else matters.”
That kind of tunnel vision extends beyond the racetrack.
“There is no fun side,” she says with a shrug.
“And I don’t even want to have any fun side because I really am focused on one thing and one thing only, and that’s been the case since the last five years. It is the top place on the podium. That’s it.”
Even her downtime sounds disciplined.
“I’d rather be on the podium than in any party,” she laughs.
"I’d be out of place at a party. Honestly, I’ve been to a couple in the recent past, and I’ve actually not enjoyed myself. I want to go get my sleep, get up early, go to the gym, and then be prepared for the next day.”
When I ask how she handles bad days, her answer is refreshingly human. “You do have your down days as well,” she says. “But you make sure that those days are not the ones that count. It’s the ones that you really need to pep yourself up for — especially if you want to get somewhere. Because as a racer, half the race is won in your head, and then on the track.”
And what about the bigger question — can women really have it all?
Diana doesn’t hesitate. “I don’t think so,” she says firmly. “It’s not about women having it all. It’s about choosing the best. Choose priorities. Prioritise your life. That’s what I do. You need to decide with yourself what is important to you and how you’re going to live your life for yourself. You need to stop thinking that you need to make everyone around you happy. Because no matter what you do, whether you’re a professional or a homemaker, that’s not going to be possible.”
Her clarity is her compass. “You need to decide, I’m going to do this, this, and this, and focus on those things,” she says.
What’s striking about Diana is how authentic she remains in a world obsessed with image. Long hair, delicate earrings, a calm presence — she’s not here to fit a mold.
“To be honest, I was dressed in something else completely. But then I decided I just wanted my racing jumpsuit to match with my car.” Then she laughs. “But I got into this for you.”
After our fun interaction with a motorhead who doesn't take her fame or herself too seriously, it’s clear that she may drive at breakneck speeds, but there’s nothing hurried about how Diana moves through life. Every decision, every turn feels earned and intentional. She’s still that woman who walked away from predictability, still the girl who looked at a steering wheel and saw freedom.
“Right now,” she says, with quiet certainty, “I am at the top and I am going to go higher from here.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox