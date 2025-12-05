New Ferrari Purosangue Mansory joins Dubai’s luxury police fleet

One of only seven worldwide debuts at Emirates Towers anniversary event
Dubai: Dubai Police has marked 12 years since launching its world-famous luxury patrol fleet with the introduction of a rare Ferrari Purosangue Mansory, unveiled during an anniversary event held in front of Emirates Towers.
Organised by the Tourist Police Department under the theme “Twelve Years of Sustainable Security Tourism”, the celebration brought together senior officers and strategic partners.
The highlight was the unveiling of the Ferrari Purosangue Mansory — one of only seven customised units in the world. Modified by German tuning house Mansory, the patrol car was officially inaugurated by Brigadier Saeed Al Hajri, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation.
The high-performance vehicle features a 6.5-litre V12 engine producing 755hp and 730Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in 3.1 seconds and reaches a top speed of 320km/h. Mansory’s upgrades include a full carbon-fibre exterior kit, a sport front bumper, rear wing, forged FC.5 wheels and a bespoke interior fitted with premium leather, carbon-fibre trims, sport pedals and a signature exhaust system.
Brig Al Hajri praised the ongoing partnership with Mansory, saying the luxury patrols boost police visibility in busy tourist areas such as Burj Khalifa, Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard and JBR. He said the fleet reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to innovation and service excellence, confirming the new patrol will operate across major tourist hubs to assist visitors and strengthen community engagement.
Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Abdulrahman said the 12-year milestone highlights Dubai Police’s efforts to position the emirate among the world’s safest and most welcoming destinations. The first luxury patrol — a Lamborghini introduced in 2013 — quickly became an international symbol of Dubai’s modern approach to security.
He said the Tourist Police Department continues to grow the fleet with high-performance vehicles equipped with smart systems, eco-friendly features and onboard cameras. The luxury fleet now includes 56 vehicles.
Captain Rashid Naghmash Al Mansouri, Head of Tourist Security Patrols, said the cars are deployed daily across key locations to engage with visitors and showcase Dubai Police services.
He noted that the patrols took part in 1,184 events over the past three years — 329 in 2025, 440 in 2024 and 416 in 2023 — including major exhibitions, VIP escorts, sports tournaments and cultural, educational and commercial events.
The luxury patrols also helped fulfil 49 wishes for children between 2023 and 2025, reinforcing Dubai Police’s focus on community happiness.
