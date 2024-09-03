Dubai: Being a woman racer in a male-dominated sport is no easy feat. But Diana Pundole, a teacher and a mother of two, has overcome all odds to create history on the racing track.

Diana, hailing from the Indian city Pune, shot to limelight recently after becoming the first Indian woman racer to win the national championship in the saloon category at the MRF Indian National Car Racing Championship 2024 held in Chennai.

“It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions, I am thrilled that I won it,” Diana told Gulf News.

“I was so focused on the last leg of the Championship that it didn’t strike me that I had made history until the first media interview as soon as I finished my race,” added Diana whose win turned out to be extra special as it coincided with her birthday weekend.

“It was a long and gruelling path of hard work, physical fitness, mental fortitude and a whole lot of sacrifices made, where my family, friends and social life took a back seat. To be able to be the first ever woman to win at the national level is by no means an easy and effortless feat and I’m very proud of my achievements thus far,” the 28-year-old said.

Diana’s journey in racing began at an early age when she took up karting as a hobby when she was just six. With no formal training or experience, she relied on her hard work and dedication to hone her skills on the track.

But later, her education took priority as she completed her MA in English literature in 2015 and then was all set to join a reputable school in Pune a few years later.

The turning point in her racing career came when she got an opportunity to participate in the nationwide talent hunt for women in motorsport, organised by JK Tyre Motorsport in Coimbatore. The one-day event attracted 200 girls from across the nation and Diana was among the top 6 finalists.

“Winning that event was the turning point for me. The prize was a fully sponsored racing season, which included four rounds in the JK Tyre National Car Racing Championship, where I made my debut in a single-seater Formula car,” she said.

After an exhilarating first year, she continued racing in the same category before progressing to the next level — the Volkswagen Polo Cup Championship. “It was an incredible experience, and I even managed to set fastest lap records among my seeded peers. I continued racing in more categories for the following two years until I did 2024’s season in the MRF Saloon cars.

“I worked hard with car set up, fitness and focus with the sole purpose of being the fastest in every single session and winning as many top spots on the podium as I can. With this, I started the championship in February 2024 and was leading in the points for all the rounds until I clinched the championship title with the last race of the season on August 17,” added Diana, who is the first female racer in the country to win a mixed category championship on equal footing with men.

“Although I was introduced to professional racing through an all-women’s talent hunt programme, I have never believed that racing should be divided by gender and so I have always raced in mixed categories and refrained from participating in any ladies category,” she said.

Diana feels the age-old stereotypical gender bias was and still is one of the biggest challenges for women in the sport.

“Motorsport is the only sport in which the male ego is at its peak. As a female competitor, I have had first-hand experience of being bullied on track. When I took this up on one occasion I was told that if I couldn’t handle the pressure I should walk out of the track because it’s no place for a girl to be.

“This fuelled the fire in me to push even harder to prove a point. One needs to fortify mental strength, aggression and a calm attitude to be successful at racing. Breaking these gender-based stereotypes became my mission.”

While she kept her focus on track, she is thankful for the immense support system she has.

“To win, you need a team that you can inspire to work with you. On track, I have a fabulous team of experts that work hard. And off track, I count my lucky stars to be blessed with a family and friends who are my biggest cheerleaders.

“I recently learnt that my mother starts her prayers every time she watches me race live on YouTube. I think all of these together is a winning formula.”

Diana has also had her share of learning experience racing in different tracks across the world including the Dubai Autodrome and the Yas Marina Circuit in the UAE.

“Racing, much like life, is an ongoing journey filled with challenges, growth, and the thrill of discovery. Whether it has been the Dubai Autodrome, Yas Marina Circuit, or so many other European F1 circuits I have had the chance to race at, every time I hit the track, I’m not just competing against others — I’m also pushing my own limits, learning from mistakes, and adapting to ever-changing conditions. Each turn, each lap, and each race presents unique scenarios that require quick thinking and resilience.

“In life, as in racing, setbacks can be turned into valuable lessons. A missed apex might teach you the importance of precision, while a tough competition could foster a sense of camaraderie and sportsmanship. The ability to remain composed under pressure is essential both on the track and in daily life — it’s all about how you respond to obstacles that define your character.