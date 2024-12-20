A neutral ground resolves standoff

The ICC confirmed that “India and Pakistan matches hosted by either country at ICC events during the 2024-2027 rights cycle will be played at a neutral venue.” This decision not only resolves the standoff for the Champions Trophy but also sets a precedent for future ICC tournaments.

However, the logistical details are yet to be finalised. While the UAE has the edge due to its proximity to Pakistan, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and a large expatriate population, other venues, including South Africa and Sri Lanka, could also come into the consideration.

Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates a dismissal during the Twenty20 World Cup in Dubai. Australia defeated New Zealand in the final to clinch the title. Image Credit: ANI file

UAE: A proven cricketing hub

The UAE’s credentials as a host are undeniable. Dubai International Stadium, which successfully staged the 2021 T20 Men’s World Cup and the 2024 T20 Women’s World Cup finals, is a strong contender to host key matches, including the semi-finals and final if India qualifies.

Over the years, the UAE has cemented its reputation by hosting the Indian Premier League, acting as a home base for Pakistan and Afghanistan teams, and accommodating large-scale cricket events with ease. Its multicultural audience ensures strong support for all teams, making it an ideal neutral venue.

All the teams enjoy tremendous support in UAE due to its multicultural audience. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archives

Sri Lanka and South Africa in the mix

Sri Lanka, which hosted the 2023 Asia Cup in a hybrid format, stands as a potential alternative. While its dry season from December to March makes it a viable option, logistical challenges like extended travel time and less diverse crowd support compared to the UAE may work against it.

South Africa, too, has the facilities to host such an event, but the considerable distance from the subcontinent poses logistical difficulties for teams, organisers, and broadcasters.

The Road to the hybrid format

The Champions Trophy faced a major hurdle last month when the Indian cricket board informed the ICC that its team would not travel to Pakistan. The decision, prompted by the Indian government’s refusal to grant permission, put the tournament in jeopardy.

Discussions on a hybrid format began in November, with multiple meetings involving the ICC Board, consisting of representatives from India and Pakistan, and other member nations. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) eventually agreed to the hybrid model, but stipulated that all ICC tournaments hosted in India until 2027 must follow the same approach.

New Zealand women's team celebrate their victory against South Africa in the Twenty20 Women's World Cup in Dubai this year. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

A storied rivalry continues

India and Pakistan, two giants of Asian cricket, have only met in ICC tournaments in recent years. Their last bilateral series took place in 2012-13, and India’s last visit to Pakistan was for the 2008 Asia Cup. While bilateral ties remain strained, the hybrid format ensures their rivalry continues on the global stage.

As the defending champions, Pakistan will aim to retain the title they won in 2017. Joining them in the eight-team tournament are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, and South Africa.