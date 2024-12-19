Brisbane: Star Indian batter Virat Kohli got into a heated argument with a TV journalist upon his arrival at Melbourne Airport ahead of the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test starting from December 26 onwards.

As per Wisden, on Thursday, Australia’s Channel 7 reported that Virat got into a heated exchange with a TV journalist, and shared pictures of Virat exchanging words with the journalist before walking away. There are no clips of the incident available, but Channel 7 suggested that “Kohli appeared to be upset by the presence of cameras directed at his family.”

Kohli landed in Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test, a day after the conclusion of the third Test at Brisbane, which ended in a draw. The series is level at 1-1. Notably, ace Indian spin-bowling all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket after the match, having played his final international game during the second Test, a pink-ball Test at Adelaide.

As per reports, Virat walked off, before turning back and exchanging a few words with the journalist.

Easy exposure

The star batter and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, have been extremely protective of their family’s privacy, especially during travel days and match days when they could get easy exposure to paparazzi and TV cameras.

In 2022, Virat requested the media to avoid publishing pictures of his daughter Vamika. In February this year, the couple welcomed their second child, son Akaay.