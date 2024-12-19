Dubai: The father of Indian ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has suggested that “humiliation” might have played a role in his son’s sudden decision to retire from international cricket.

However, Ashwin took to X (formerly Twitter) to downplay the remarks, posting:

“My dad isn’t media trained, dey father enna da ithelaam [Hey father, what is this]. I never thought you would follow this rich tradition of ‘dad statements.’ Request you all to forgive him and leave him alone.”

Ashwin surprised the cricketing world by announcing his retirement at the end of the third Test against Australia in Brisbane, with the series tantalisingly poised at 1-1.

A sudden decision shocks the family

“I too came to know in the last minute,” Ravichandran, a former club cricketer, told News 18. “What was going on in his mind, I don’t know. He just announced. I too accepted it with full pleasure. I did not have any feelings at all for that. But the way he gave his retirement, one part I was very happy, another part not happy because he should have continued.

“(Retiring) is his (Ashwin’s) wish and desire. I cannot interfere in that, but the way in which he gave that, there could be many reasons. Only Ashwin knows, maybe humiliation,” he added.

The family expressed mixed emotions about the sudden announcement. “No doubt about it (emotional moment for the family), because he was on the field for 14-15 years. The sudden change, retirement, gave us really kind of a shock,” Ravichandran said.

Ashwin describes decision as instinctive

On Thursday morning, Ashwin addressed the decision himself, describing it as instinctive.

“The journey felt similar,” India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Tests told ANI with a smile upon his return home in Chennai. “The decision to retire was instinctive. It was running in my head for a while, and I felt it on day four and called it quits on day five. It’s a great sense of relief and satisfaction.”

The 38-year-old also joked with his fans, thanked them for their support, and emphasised that he is happy with no regrets in life.

Factors behind the sudden call

Several factors may have contributed to Ashwin’s decision to retire abruptly. He was no longer the team management’s primary off-spinner due to the rise of his state-mate, Washington Sundar. Ravindra Jadeja’s stellar performance with the bat during the third Test at the Gabba further pushed Ashwin down the pecking order.

Historically, Ashwin has not been a consistent part of the playing XI during India’s tours of SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries. With India’s next assignment in England set for May, there was a risk of him being dropped.