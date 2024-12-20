Virat Kohli, one of India’s most celebrated cricketers, is reportedly preparing to relocate to London with his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, and their children, Vamika and Akaay.

Rajkumar Sharma, Kohli's childhood coach, confirmed the news in an interview with Dainik Jagran, saying, "Yes, Virat plans to move to London with his children and wife, Anushka Sharma. He is going to be leaving India and shifting very soon. However, right now, Kohli is spending most of his time with his family apart from cricket."

The Kohli family, who own property in London, has spent considerable time there over the years. Their son Akaay was born in the city earlier this year, on February 15. While Virat remains deeply involved in cricket, he has been balancing his time between India and the UK.

Heated exchange with journalist in Australia

Recently, Kohli was involved in a heated exchange with a journalist at Melbourne Airport, as reported by Wisden and Australia's Channel 7. The incident occurred ahead of the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test, starting December 26. Channel 7 shared images of the cricketer confronting a journalist, allegedly upset over cameras being directed at his family.

Kohli, known for being fiercely protective of his family’s privacy, has often urged the media to avoid publishing pictures of his children. This ongoing commitment to shielding his family, coupled with the pressures of constant public scrutiny, could be a driving factor behind his decision to consider relocating.

Fans react to relocation news

The reports of Kohli’s potential move to London have divided public opinion. Many fans applauded the decision, emphasising the importance of privacy and a balanced life away from the intense spotlight in India.

However, critics questioned the choice, arguing that settling abroad might conflict with his status as an Indian cricket icon. Some even suggested he should step down from the Indian cricket team if he plans to shift his base overseas.