Dubai: 2024 has been a year where Hollywood studios milked sequels and prequels with reckless abandon, often without a care for whether the world was really itching to hear that backstory. Watching the energetic Mufasa: The Lion King, directed by Oscar-winning Barry Jenkins of Moonlight fame, you can’t help but wonder: was a prequel truly necessary? Wasn’t the 2019 version, which shone the spotlight on Simba, already a near-perfect family entertainer? But that’s not to say that the origin story of Simba’s father, Mufasa, voiced efficiently by Aaron Pierre, hasn’t got teeth or bite. It’s still a majestic watch, ideal for communal viewing during Christmas, when family spirit is at an all-time high.

The prequel opens with young Mufasa caught up in a catastrophic flash flood and separated from his birth parents. Young prince Taka, later christened Scar after his missteps, takes the lost and emotionally wounded Mufasa under his wings. They become incredibly close, like brothers who will take on the world together, but Mufasa – seeking closure and answers about his lost parents – embarks on a journey to find them. We get a ringside view of Mufasa and Taka’s childhood, filled with good memories of them playing around in the fields together. Those scenes of an orphaned cub being taken into a foster family with a hostile patriarch lion will warm your heart. Taka’s mother, voiced by Thandiwe Newton, shares a strong bond with Mufasa that is endearing to watch and makes you want to believe in collective goodness toward strangers.

A still from 'Mufasa: The Lion King'. Mufasa is voiced by the talented Aaron Pierre

Aaron Pierre’s portrayal of Mufasa adds a fresh dimension to the beloved character. While James Earl Jones’ iconic take in earlier films exuded authority and regality, Pierre leans into the vulnerability of a young lion trying to find his place in the world. His voice work carries an emotional depth that makes Mufasa’s journey from orphaned cub to destined king feel raw and authentic. Similarly, Kelvin Harrison Jr. brings layers to Taka, later known as Scar. His voice performance captures a mix of ambition and envy, making Taka’s descent into bitterness more compelling. The dynamic between Pierre and Harrison, especially in moments of camaraderie and eventual tension, elevates the emotional stakes. It’s in these relationships that the film finds its heart, even if some moments feel less impactful than expected.

Tensions, fueled by rivalry from Taka’s end, come to a boil when a fierce lioness enters the frame. Sarabi, voiced by Tiffany Boone, becomes a point of contention between the more capable Mufasa and the princely Taka, who realizes that he’s not natural king material. A love triangle crops up as they embark on this adventure to trace Mufasa’s parents and roots.

While the idea of a pride of lions having full-blown conversations about family, displacement, and jealousy is great on paper, it’s the portions with Rafiki – the eternally reliable and wise mandrill who acts as a shaman and spiritual guide – and Timon and Pumbaa, the cute meerkat and warthog duo, that are high on humor. Zazu, the red-billed hornbill and royal advisor, is in his element in this film. Their jokes land smoothly. But unlike its 2019 predecessor, those golden moments are sporadic. Less fighting and fewer conversations among lion clans, who are similar-looking, might have helped matters.

Rafiki, the eternally reliable and wise mandrill who acts as a shaman and spiritual guide, has our heart

This is not a bad film, and it’s visually majestic, but it’s not something that will make your heart roar. The glossy prequel captures flashes of the grandeur that made its predecessors iconic, but it falls short of fully recapturing the original magic.

To put it mildly, your enjoyment of and investment in this latest chapter will depend entirely on your nostalgia for the beloved classic. For others, it might feel like an unnecessary detour.

Our Gulf News Rating:

Film: Mufasa: The Lion King

Director: Barry Jenkins

Cast: Mufasa (Aaron Pierre), Taka/Scar (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), Simba (Donald Glover), Kiara (Blue Ivy Carter), Sarabi (Tiffany Boone), Timon (Billy Eichner), Pumbaa (Seth Rogen), Rafiki (John Kani), Kiros (Mads Mikkelsen)