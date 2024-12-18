Dubai: India’s Oscars dream for 2025 were dashed this morning as Laapataa Ladies, the Aamir Khan-backed film directed by Kiran Rao, failed to secure a spot in the final shortlist of 15 films for the Best International Feature Film category.
As soon as the news of their rejection emerged, three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej didn’t hold back, calling the selection a “wrong choice” and a product of India’s obsession with mainstream Bollywood cinema.
Ricky Kej calls Out India’s Oscar strategy
Taking to social media, Kej praised Laapataa Ladies as “well-made and entertaining” but bluntly added, “As expected, it lost.”
The musician criticised India’s repeated mistakes in Oscar submissions, saying, “We live in a ‘Bollywood bubble.’ Year after year, we choose films that fail to reflect India’s true cinematic potential.” He urged decision-makers to think beyond commercial Bollywood fare and focus on films that truly resonate with global audiences.
“We need to prioritise artistic brilliance—whether it’s a big-budget blockbuster or a low-budget indie,” he added.
Judged by Posters: Kej takes a swipe at presentation
Kej also pointed fingers at the film’s presentation, particularly its promotional posters. Sharing visuals on social media, he claimed they lacked the polish needed to attract the attention of Oscar voters.
“I’m certain most Academy members dismissed the film just by looking at these posters,” he wrote, highlighting the need for better marketing strategies to boost India’s chances on the world stage.
India’s Oscar journey ends for Laapataa Ladies
Set in 1990s rural India, Laapataa Ladies narrates the quirky story of two brides accidentally swapped on their wedding day. Despite its critical acclaim and strong performances from actors such as Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Ravi Kishan, the film failed to make the cut in a competitive field of 85 global submissions.
While Laapataa Ladies is out of the race, India’s pride found representation elsewhere: Santosh, a Hindi-language film representing the United Kingdom, made it to the Oscars shortlist.
While it's a UK-backed production, the cop procedural is directed by British Indian filmmaker and documentarian Sandhya Suri.