Ricky Kej calls Out India’s Oscar strategy

Taking to social media, Kej praised Laapataa Ladies as “well-made and entertaining” but bluntly added, “As expected, it lost.”

A still from 'Laapataa Ladies' featuring Pratibha Ranta, streaming now on Netflix

The musician criticised India’s repeated mistakes in Oscar submissions, saying, “We live in a ‘Bollywood bubble.’ Year after year, we choose films that fail to reflect India’s true cinematic potential.” He urged decision-makers to think beyond commercial Bollywood fare and focus on films that truly resonate with global audiences.

“We need to prioritise artistic brilliance—whether it’s a big-budget blockbuster or a low-budget indie,” he added.

Judged by Posters: Kej takes a swipe at presentation

Kej also pointed fingers at the film’s presentation, particularly its promotional posters. Sharing visuals on social media, he claimed they lacked the polish needed to attract the attention of Oscar voters.

“I’m certain most Academy members dismissed the film just by looking at these posters,” he wrote, highlighting the need for better marketing strategies to boost India’s chances on the world stage.

India’s Oscar journey ends for Laapataa Ladies

Set in 1990s rural India, Laapataa Ladies narrates the quirky story of two brides accidentally swapped on their wedding day. Despite its critical acclaim and strong performances from actors such as Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Ravi Kishan, the film failed to make the cut in a competitive field of 85 global submissions.

While Laapataa Ladies is out of the race, India’s pride found representation elsewhere: Santosh, a Hindi-language film representing the United Kingdom, made it to the Oscars shortlist.