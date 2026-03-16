'Most powerful 14 seconds in fashion': Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour break the Internet at the Oscars

Dubai: At the 98th Academy Awards something unexpected happened on the Oscars stage. Fashion titan Anna Wintour, long seen as the real-world inspiration for The Devil Wears Prada’s fearsome Miranda Priestly, walked out alongside the Hollywood sweetheart Anne Hathaway. The duo was there to present the awards for Best Costume Design and Best Makeup & Hairstyling, but what made the moment unforgettable was the way it cleverly nodded back to the film that made both of them in very different ways, part of pop culture history.