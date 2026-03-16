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Oscars 2026: 10 Red Carpet fashion moments that stole the Show

From sleek dresses to maximalist gowns these standout looks dominated the 2026 red carpet

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Chase Infiniti attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Chase Infiniti attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
AFP-MIKE COPPOLA

Dubai: The red carpet at the 98th Academy Awards, once again proved that cinema's biggest night is also one of fashion's most closely watched stages. From couture gowns to archival pieces and unexpected tailoring choices, these were the most talked about looks online and among fashion lovers that defined the night.

1. Audrey Nuna in Thom Browne

Musician Audrey Nuna delivered one of the most avant-garde looks of the evening in a sculptural Thom Browne design. The corset like top, moiré skirt and unique gold fingertip jewellery pushed the boundaries of traditional red-carpet dressing.

2. Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

Emma Stone chose modern minimalism in a sleek Louis Vuitton gown with cup sleeves and a dramatic open back. The streamlined silhouette was minimalist and relied on precise tailoring and fitting rather than embellishment or embroidery.

3. Demi Moore in Gucci

Demi Moore turned heads in a peacock-inspired green Gucci gown covered in feathers. The dramatic texture extended into a sweeping black feathered neckline and train, giving the outfit an almost sculptural look. Moore kept the styling relatively simple, allowing the elaborate design to remain the centrepiece.

4. Teyana Taylor in Chanel

Teyana Taylor once again proved why she’s become a fashion favourite during awards season. Similar to Demi Moore, Taylor stunned in feathers too, she wore a long dress from Chanel embroidered with feathers, pearls, and crystals.

5. Leonardo DiCaprio in Dior

Leonardo DiCaprio brought old‑Hollywood elegance to the Oscars in a tailored Dior tuxedo, he added an unexpected twist to his classic black‑tie look with a distinctive mustache on the Oscars red carpet which gave his timeless tuxedo a slightly vintage vibe.

6. Ethan Hawke

Ethan Hawke kept it classic but interesting, wearing a sharply tailored suit with the coat being slightly long in proportions that made it stand out from other tuxedo looks from the night.

7. Jessie Buckley in Chanel

Jessie Buckley’s bold red-and-pink Chanel gown brought colour to a carpet dominated by neutrals and metallics. The unusual colour pairing felt both vintage and modern, making it one of the most memorable looks of the evening.

8. Wunmi Mosaku in Louis Vuitton

Wunmi Mosaku turned heads in an emerald Louis Vuitton gown featuring an asymmetrical neckline and elegant draping, making it one of the night’s standout colour moments.

9. Elle Fanning in Givenchy

One of the evening’s most ethereal appearances came from Elle Fanning, who wore a flowing white Givenchy haute couture gown designed by Sarah Burton. The dress featured delicate floral embroidery cascading down the skirt, creating a romantic silhouette reminiscent of classic Hollywood glamour. She completed the look with a 1903 historic wisteria-inspired necklace from Cartier.

10. Chase Infiniti in Louis Vuitton

Rising star Chase Infiniti made a striking debut in a lavender Louis Vuitton gown featuring a cascading ruffled train. The intricate design reportedly required hundreds of hours of craftsmanship, highlighting the level of couture artistry behind the look. Infiniti completed the ensemble with diamond jewellery.

Article contributed by Saarangi Aji

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